Kalyani Forge Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.64
3.64
3.64
3.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.37
74.06
99.3
96.55
Net Worth
82.01
77.7
102.94
100.19
Minority Interest
Debt
60.91
38.19
26.48
27.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.22
Total Liabilities
142.92
115.89
129.42
127.73
Fixed Assets
61.62
42.23
46.25
54.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.56
4.16
3.62
2.52
Networking Capital
71.8
64.04
74.66
68.31
Inventories
56.1
47.31
48.87
44.88
Inventory Days
90.61
Sundry Debtors
61.86
74.87
72.82
67.02
Debtor Days
135.31
Other Current Assets
15.67
6.49
7
12.01
Sundry Creditors
-45.58
-44.55
-34.6
-35.93
Creditor Days
72.54
Other Current Liabilities
-16.25
-20.08
-19.43
-19.67
Cash
5.93
5.46
4.9
2.72
Total Assets
142.92
115.9
129.44
127.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.