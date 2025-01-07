iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalyani Forge Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

720.45
(1.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:19:36 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

180.78

200.94

258.55

226.83

yoy growth (%)

-10.03

-22.27

13.98

-1.77

Raw materials

-92.49

-103.61

-128.59

-106.09

As % of sales

51.16

51.56

49.73

46.77

Employee costs

-26.38

-30.76

-29.22

-31.9

As % of sales

14.59

15.3

11.3

14.06

Other costs

-49.83

-58.17

-79.23

-74.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.56

28.95

30.64

32.62

Operating profit

12.07

8.39

21.49

14.82

OPM

6.67

4.17

8.31

6.53

Depreciation

-12.82

-13.88

-12.94

-10.41

Interest expense

-2.8

-5.37

-6.33

-3.77

Other income

1.48

2.74

6.98

4.56

Profit before tax

-2.07

-8.12

9.19

5.2

Taxes

0.31

1.2

-2.63

-1.71

Tax rate

-15.05

-14.81

-28.61

-33.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.76

-6.92

6.56

3.48

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.76

-6.92

6.56

3.48

yoy growth (%)

-74.58

-205.5

88.44

215.73

NPM

-0.97

-3.44

2.53

1.53

