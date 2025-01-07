Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
180.78
200.94
258.55
226.83
yoy growth (%)
-10.03
-22.27
13.98
-1.77
Raw materials
-92.49
-103.61
-128.59
-106.09
As % of sales
51.16
51.56
49.73
46.77
Employee costs
-26.38
-30.76
-29.22
-31.9
As % of sales
14.59
15.3
11.3
14.06
Other costs
-49.83
-58.17
-79.23
-74.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.56
28.95
30.64
32.62
Operating profit
12.07
8.39
21.49
14.82
OPM
6.67
4.17
8.31
6.53
Depreciation
-12.82
-13.88
-12.94
-10.41
Interest expense
-2.8
-5.37
-6.33
-3.77
Other income
1.48
2.74
6.98
4.56
Profit before tax
-2.07
-8.12
9.19
5.2
Taxes
0.31
1.2
-2.63
-1.71
Tax rate
-15.05
-14.81
-28.61
-33.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.76
-6.92
6.56
3.48
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.76
-6.92
6.56
3.48
yoy growth (%)
-74.58
-205.5
88.44
215.73
NPM
-0.97
-3.44
2.53
1.53
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.