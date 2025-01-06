iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalyani Forge Ltd Cash Flow Statement

711
(-0.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.07

-8.12

9.19

5.2

Depreciation

-12.82

-13.88

-12.94

-10.41

Tax paid

0.31

1.2

-2.63

-1.71

Working capital

6.78

-10.73

15.07

-4.47

Other operating items

Operating

-7.79

-31.54

8.68

-11.39

Capital expenditure

-2.52

9.97

37.01

-144.15

Free cash flow

-10.31

-21.57

45.69

-155.54

Equity raised

196.79

208.54

196.22

189.62

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

8.33

-18.53

15.35

42.82

Dividends paid

0

0

1.27

0.72

Net in cash

194.8

168.44

258.54

77.62

