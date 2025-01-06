Kalyani Forge Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.07
-8.12
9.19
5.2
Depreciation
-12.82
-13.88
-12.94
-10.41
Tax paid
0.31
1.2
-2.63
-1.71
Working capital
6.78
-10.73
15.07
-4.47
Other operating items
Operating
-7.79
-31.54
8.68
-11.39
Capital expenditure
-2.52
9.97
37.01
-144.15
Free cash flow
-10.31
-21.57
45.69
-155.54
Equity raised
196.79
208.54
196.22
189.62
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
8.33
-18.53
15.35
42.82
Dividends paid
0
0
1.27
0.72
Net in cash
194.8
168.44
258.54
77.62
