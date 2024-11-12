|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|KALYANI FORGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30 2024. Kalyani Forge Ltd. has intimated to esteemed stock exchange about the outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|KALYANI FORGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Financials results of the Company for quarter ended June 30 2024. Kalyani Forge Ltd. has intimated the esteem Stock Exchange the Financial results for quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|KALYANI FORGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. 2. Recommendation of Dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Submissions of Financials Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Apr 2024
|27 Apr 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Ajay Hari Tandon as an Independent Director of the Company subject to confirmation of shareholders.
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|KALYANI FORGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31 2023 Kalyani Forge Limited has informed to the esteemed exchange about Q3 FY 2023-24 Result and outcome of Board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
