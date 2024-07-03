iifl-logo-icon 1
Hilton Metal Forging Ltd Share Price

114.82
(0.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:39:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open115.4
  • Day's High123.25
  • 52 Wk High164.35
  • Prev. Close114.27
  • Day's Low112
  • 52 Wk Low 75.51
  • Turnover (lac)925.84
  • P/E69.93
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.16
  • EPS1.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)272.12
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

115.4

Prev. Close

114.27

Turnover(Lac.)

925.84

Day's High

123.25

Day's Low

112

52 Week's High

164.35

52 Week's Low

75.51

Book Value

42.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

272.12

P/E

69.93

EPS

1.63

Divi. Yield

0

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:06 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.19%

Non-Promoter- 0.38%

Institutions: 0.37%

Non-Institutions: 72.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.71

21

12.44

12.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

74.81

68.12

32.43

30.67

Net Worth

99.52

89.12

44.87

43.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

47.51

102.99

94.8

80.26

yoy growth (%)

-53.86

8.63

18.1

19.65

Raw materials

-52.76

-70.52

-67.27

-52.78

As % of sales

111.04

68.47

70.96

65.75

Employee costs

-3.58

-6.95

-7.4

-7.68

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-23.49

1.7

0.88

-0.21

Depreciation

-2.52

-2.58

-2.76

-2.88

Tax paid

3.92

-0.15

-0.61

-0.21

Working capital

-10.47

14.34

8.77

3.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.86

8.63

18.1

19.65

Op profit growth

-330.19

13.21

18.98

64.87

EBIT growth

-482.42

28.76

41.27

202.3

Net profit growth

-1,362.77

469.6

-163.27

-72.85

No Record Found

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hilton Metal Forging Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Yuvraj Malhotra

Independent Director

Sandeep Shah

Independent Director

Prithivish Mundra

Independent Director

Nikita

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Richa Shah

Additional Director.

Vivek Sharma

Additional Director.

Priyam Chaturvedi

Additional Director

Amit Pathak

Additional Director

Rakesh Khajuria

Additional Director

Himanshi Mota

Additional Director

Suryakant Mayani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hilton Metal Forging Ltd

Summary

Hilton Metal Forging Limited was initially established as a proprietorship firm on September 13, 1997 with the object of export of pipe fittings. Thereafter, the proprietorship firm was further incorporated as Partnership Firm in the name of Hilton Forge on August 1, 2003, who took over the business of the proprietorship firm. Further, the Partnership Firm got converted into a public limited company under the name Hilton Metal Forging Ltd on July 21, 2005.The Company is one of the technology leaders in the forging industry. The company is mainly engaged in manufacturing of stainless steel forging, flanges, allied pipe fitting items and Valve Body, bonnet for Oil and Gas Sector. Their products include stainless steel forged flanges, forged fittings and lap-joint, stub-ends (seamless). The company provides services in the areas, such as oil and gas sectors, petro chemical and refineries, marine and ship building, paper and pulp, and agricultural sectors. They have secured various certification of quality assurance from worldwide renowned certifiers. They have got accreditations of API ISO/TS 29001 (American Petroleum Institute), and Approved Manufacturers by Sasol Technology. Also, they have secured approval of A.E.L., the Indian Giant. In the year 1999, the company was registered as a small scale industrial unit and they started manufacturing pipe fitting items like Stainless Steel Flanges & Stub Ends.The company was conferred with an Export Excellence Certificate for the year
Company FAQs

What is the Hilton Metal Forging Ltd share price today?

The Hilton Metal Forging Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹114.82 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd is ₹272.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd is 69.93 and 2.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hilton Metal Forging Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd is ₹75.51 and ₹164.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd?

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.97%, 3 Years at 78.56%, 1 Year at -13.30%, 6 Month at 42.75%, 3 Month at 38.06% and 1 Month at 31.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.31 %
Institutions - 0.11 %
Public - 71.58 %

