SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹115.4
Prev. Close₹114.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹925.84
Day's High₹123.25
Day's Low₹112
52 Week's High₹164.35
52 Week's Low₹75.51
Book Value₹42.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)272.12
P/E69.93
EPS1.63
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.71
21
12.44
12.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
74.81
68.12
32.43
30.67
Net Worth
99.52
89.12
44.87
43.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
47.51
102.99
94.8
80.26
yoy growth (%)
-53.86
8.63
18.1
19.65
Raw materials
-52.76
-70.52
-67.27
-52.78
As % of sales
111.04
68.47
70.96
65.75
Employee costs
-3.58
-6.95
-7.4
-7.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-23.49
1.7
0.88
-0.21
Depreciation
-2.52
-2.58
-2.76
-2.88
Tax paid
3.92
-0.15
-0.61
-0.21
Working capital
-10.47
14.34
8.77
3.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.86
8.63
18.1
19.65
Op profit growth
-330.19
13.21
18.98
64.87
EBIT growth
-482.42
28.76
41.27
202.3
Net profit growth
-1,362.77
469.6
-163.27
-72.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Yuvraj Malhotra
Independent Director
Sandeep Shah
Independent Director
Prithivish Mundra
Independent Director
Nikita
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Richa Shah
Additional Director.
Vivek Sharma
Additional Director.
Priyam Chaturvedi
Additional Director
Amit Pathak
Additional Director
Rakesh Khajuria
Additional Director
Himanshi Mota
Additional Director
Suryakant Mayani
Reports by Hilton Metal Forging Ltd
Summary
Hilton Metal Forging Limited was initially established as a proprietorship firm on September 13, 1997 with the object of export of pipe fittings. Thereafter, the proprietorship firm was further incorporated as Partnership Firm in the name of Hilton Forge on August 1, 2003, who took over the business of the proprietorship firm. Further, the Partnership Firm got converted into a public limited company under the name Hilton Metal Forging Ltd on July 21, 2005.The Company is one of the technology leaders in the forging industry. The company is mainly engaged in manufacturing of stainless steel forging, flanges, allied pipe fitting items and Valve Body, bonnet for Oil and Gas Sector. Their products include stainless steel forged flanges, forged fittings and lap-joint, stub-ends (seamless). The company provides services in the areas, such as oil and gas sectors, petro chemical and refineries, marine and ship building, paper and pulp, and agricultural sectors. They have secured various certification of quality assurance from worldwide renowned certifiers. They have got accreditations of API ISO/TS 29001 (American Petroleum Institute), and Approved Manufacturers by Sasol Technology. Also, they have secured approval of A.E.L., the Indian Giant. In the year 1999, the company was registered as a small scale industrial unit and they started manufacturing pipe fitting items like Stainless Steel Flanges & Stub Ends.The company was conferred with an Export Excellence Certificate for the year
The Hilton Metal Forging Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹114.82 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd is ₹272.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd is 69.93 and 2.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hilton Metal Forging Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd is ₹75.51 and ₹164.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hilton Metal Forging Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.97%, 3 Years at 78.56%, 1 Year at -13.30%, 6 Month at 42.75%, 3 Month at 38.06% and 1 Month at 31.06%.
