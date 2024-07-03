Summary

Hilton Metal Forging Limited was initially established as a proprietorship firm on September 13, 1997 with the object of export of pipe fittings. Thereafter, the proprietorship firm was further incorporated as Partnership Firm in the name of Hilton Forge on August 1, 2003, who took over the business of the proprietorship firm. Further, the Partnership Firm got converted into a public limited company under the name Hilton Metal Forging Ltd on July 21, 2005.The Company is one of the technology leaders in the forging industry. The company is mainly engaged in manufacturing of stainless steel forging, flanges, allied pipe fitting items and Valve Body, bonnet for Oil and Gas Sector. Their products include stainless steel forged flanges, forged fittings and lap-joint, stub-ends (seamless). The company provides services in the areas, such as oil and gas sectors, petro chemical and refineries, marine and ship building, paper and pulp, and agricultural sectors. They have secured various certification of quality assurance from worldwide renowned certifiers. They have got accreditations of API ISO/TS 29001 (American Petroleum Institute), and Approved Manufacturers by Sasol Technology. Also, they have secured approval of A.E.L., the Indian Giant. In the year 1999, the company was registered as a small scale industrial unit and they started manufacturing pipe fitting items like Stainless Steel Flanges & Stub Ends.The company was conferred with an Export Excellence Certificate for the year

Read More