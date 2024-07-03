Hilton Metal Forging Ltd Summary

Hilton Metal Forging Limited was initially established as a proprietorship firm on September 13, 1997 with the object of export of pipe fittings. Thereafter, the proprietorship firm was further incorporated as Partnership Firm in the name of Hilton Forge on August 1, 2003, who took over the business of the proprietorship firm. Further, the Partnership Firm got converted into a public limited company under the name Hilton Metal Forging Ltd on July 21, 2005.The Company is one of the technology leaders in the forging industry. The company is mainly engaged in manufacturing of stainless steel forging, flanges, allied pipe fitting items and Valve Body, bonnet for Oil and Gas Sector. Their products include stainless steel forged flanges, forged fittings and lap-joint, stub-ends (seamless). The company provides services in the areas, such as oil and gas sectors, petro chemical and refineries, marine and ship building, paper and pulp, and agricultural sectors. They have secured various certification of quality assurance from worldwide renowned certifiers. They have got accreditations of API ISO/TS 29001 (American Petroleum Institute), and Approved Manufacturers by Sasol Technology. Also, they have secured approval of A.E.L., the Indian Giant. In the year 1999, the company was registered as a small scale industrial unit and they started manufacturing pipe fitting items like Stainless Steel Flanges & Stub Ends.The company was conferred with an Export Excellence Certificate for the year 2003-04. In September 2004, the company commenced the commercial production on 16 ton Hammer.In the year 2006, the company started manufacturing the forged valve bodies and valve components for Oil and Gas, Petro Chemical Refineries. They installed a complete Heat Treatment Plant, Die shop and in-house laboratory facilities to inspect the chemical, physical and all kinds of testing.Inn the year 2007, as a part of the expansion program, 3 ton Drop Forging Hammer, CNC Machines, HMC Machines, cutting machines were installed and became operative. They obtained API monogram from American Petroleum Institute and Certificate of Registration from PDO Oman as registered material vendor for their products.In the year 2008, the company obtained a confirmation from SASOL, South Africa for inclusion as SASOL approved Manufacturers List for Pipes, Fitting and Flanges. They also obtained approval from UDHE INDIA and from Directorate of steam Boiler, Government of Maharasthra as approved Manufacturer Of Forged Items ass per Indian boiler regulation 1950.In the year 2009, the company received Gold Trophy as Top Exporter from EEPC. The forging press, Pneumatic Hammer, VMC and HMC machines were made operative during the year and the production capacity of the company was increased to 16000 MT per year.During the year 2008-09, the company completed the expansion programme with the installation of 2000 Maxi Press, pneumatic hammer, HMC, CNC machines along with the various balancing equipments.Presently, the Company procure the best steel and use state-of-the-art machinery resulting in better quality forged flanges and fittings.