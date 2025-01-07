Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
47.51
102.99
94.8
80.26
yoy growth (%)
-53.86
8.63
18.1
19.65
Raw materials
-52.76
-70.52
-67.27
-52.78
As % of sales
111.04
68.47
70.96
65.75
Employee costs
-3.58
-6.95
-7.4
-7.68
As % of sales
7.55
6.74
7.81
9.57
Other costs
-8.38
-18.04
-13.51
-14.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.64
17.51
14.25
17.75
Operating profit
-17.22
7.48
6.6
5.55
OPM
-36.24
7.26
6.97
6.91
Depreciation
-2.52
-2.58
-2.76
-2.88
Interest expense
-3.94
-3.4
-3.08
-3.03
Other income
0.18
0.22
0.12
0.13
Profit before tax
-23.49
1.7
0.88
-0.21
Taxes
3.92
-0.15
-0.61
-0.21
Tax rate
-16.71
-9.24
-69.24
95.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-19.57
1.54
0.27
-0.42
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-19.57
1.54
0.27
-0.43
yoy growth (%)
-1,362.77
469.6
-163.27
-72.85
NPM
-41.18
1.5
0.28
-0.53
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.