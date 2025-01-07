iifl-logo-icon 1
Hilton Metal Forging Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

114.65
(2.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:39:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

47.51

102.99

94.8

80.26

yoy growth (%)

-53.86

8.63

18.1

19.65

Raw materials

-52.76

-70.52

-67.27

-52.78

As % of sales

111.04

68.47

70.96

65.75

Employee costs

-3.58

-6.95

-7.4

-7.68

As % of sales

7.55

6.74

7.81

9.57

Other costs

-8.38

-18.04

-13.51

-14.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.64

17.51

14.25

17.75

Operating profit

-17.22

7.48

6.6

5.55

OPM

-36.24

7.26

6.97

6.91

Depreciation

-2.52

-2.58

-2.76

-2.88

Interest expense

-3.94

-3.4

-3.08

-3.03

Other income

0.18

0.22

0.12

0.13

Profit before tax

-23.49

1.7

0.88

-0.21

Taxes

3.92

-0.15

-0.61

-0.21

Tax rate

-16.71

-9.24

-69.24

95.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-19.57

1.54

0.27

-0.42

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-19.57

1.54

0.27

-0.43

yoy growth (%)

-1,362.77

469.6

-163.27

-72.85

NPM

-41.18

1.5

0.28

-0.53

