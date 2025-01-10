Hilton Metal Forging Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.71
21
12.44
12.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
74.81
68.12
32.43
30.67
Net Worth
99.52
89.12
44.87
43.11
Minority Interest
Debt
54.08
52.88
60.27
57.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.86
0
0
2.77
Total Liabilities
154.46
142
105.14
103.2
Fixed Assets
47.73
43.09
39.29
33.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.31
1.49
0
Networking Capital
105.56
97.48
63.11
69.19
Inventories
78.91
66.45
54.64
53.99
Inventory Days
414.73
Sundry Debtors
27.15
30.19
1.39
9.42
Debtor Days
72.36
Other Current Assets
29.6
28.07
15.96
15.57
Sundry Creditors
-21.19
-21.03
-2.07
-2.91
Creditor Days
22.35
Other Current Liabilities
-8.91
-6.2
-6.81
-6.88
Cash
1.17
1.11
1.24
0.98
Total Assets
154.47
142
105.14
103.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.