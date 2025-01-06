Hilton Metal Forging Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-23.49
1.7
0.88
-0.21
Depreciation
-2.52
-2.58
-2.76
-2.88
Tax paid
3.92
-0.15
-0.61
-0.21
Working capital
-10.47
14.34
8.77
3.2
Other operating items
Operating
-32.56
13.3
6.28
-0.1
Capital expenditure
2.18
1.27
2.35
6.93
Free cash flow
-30.38
14.57
8.63
6.82
Equity raised
100.48
95.68
93.45
94.63
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
17.67
15.23
11.35
3.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
87.77
125.48
113.43
105.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.