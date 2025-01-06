iifl-logo-icon 1
Hilton Metal Forging Ltd Cash Flow Statement

112.23
(-1.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Hilton Metal Forging Ltd

Hilton Met.Forg. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-23.49

1.7

0.88

-0.21

Depreciation

-2.52

-2.58

-2.76

-2.88

Tax paid

3.92

-0.15

-0.61

-0.21

Working capital

-10.47

14.34

8.77

3.2

Other operating items

Operating

-32.56

13.3

6.28

-0.1

Capital expenditure

2.18

1.27

2.35

6.93

Free cash flow

-30.38

14.57

8.63

6.82

Equity raised

100.48

95.68

93.45

94.63

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

17.67

15.23

11.35

3.78

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

87.77

125.48

113.43

105.23

