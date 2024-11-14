HILTON METAL FORGING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 inter alia to transact the following business: a. To consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 31st March 2024; b. To consider and approve Sub-division/ Stock Split of equity shares of the Company subject to shareholders and regulatory approvals; c. To consider and approve Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company; d. To consider and approve raising of funds; and e. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th May, 2024 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 and Audited Financial Statement for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon. 2. Appointment of M/s V. J. Talati & Co. as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the financial year ending 31st March 2025 3. The Boards Report, Management Discussion Analysis (MDA) and Corporate Governance Report of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024; 4. The shifting of Registered Office from Unit no. 510, Western Edge II, Near Western Express Highway, Borivali East, Mumbai-400066 to 303, Tanishka Commercial Co-op. Society Ltd, Akurli Road, Kandivali East, Mumbai-400101, with effect from 20th June, 2024. 5. The mode of fund raising was not decided in this Board Meeting and the said agenda item will be taken up in the next Board Meeting. 6. Sub-division/ Stock Split of equity shares of the Company The Board considered the proposal for sub-division of 1 equity share of the Company having face value of ?10/- each into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of ? 1/- each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company and subsequent alteration to the Clause V (Capital Clause) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company as below: The Authorised Share Capital of the company is Rs. 25,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty-Five Crores only) divided into 25,00,00,000 (Twenty-Five Crores) Equity Shares of Re. 1 (Re. One Only) each. 7. Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 25,00,00,000 (Rupees TwentyFive Crores) divided into 25,00,00,000 (Twenty-Five Crores) Equity Shares of Re. 1 (Re. One Only) each to Rs. 35,00,00,000 (Rupees Thirty-Five Crores) divided into 35,00,00,000 (ThirtyFive Crore s) Equity Shares of Re. 1 (Re. One Only) each by creation of additional 10,00,00,000 (Ten Crores) Equity Shares of Re. 1 (Re. One Only) each subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and subsequent alteration to the Clause V (Capital Clause) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company as below: The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 35,00,00,000 (Rupees Thirty-Five Crores) divided into 35,00,00,000 (Thirty-Five Crores) Equity Shares of Re. 1 (Re. One Only) each 8. Notice of Postal Ballot Approved Postal Ballot Notice to seek approval of shareholders for sub-division of shares, subsequent alteration of relevant Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company and increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company. The record date for the sub-division of equity shares shall be decided by the Board and will be intimated to the exchanges. Audited financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)