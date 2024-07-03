Summary

Deem Roll Tech Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Deem Roll-Tech Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 1, 2003 issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company, and name of the Company was changed to Deem Roll-Tech Limited dated March 4, 200 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Public Company at Gujarat.The Company manufacture products from steel scrap, roll scrap, pig iron, nickel, ferro molybdenum, other ferro alloys, resin coated sand,alloy steel, cast irons and tungsten carbides conforming to international standards. Their Manufacturing Units consists of engineering & design, mold making, melting, casting, machining and dispatch sections backed by related quality testing and assurance equipment. Presently, it use static cast and centrifugally cast technology for the manufacturing of Rolls. It is capable of casting a single Roll of up to 15 MT.The Promoter is a technocrat and before incorporating, the Company was engaged with some of the leading companies engaged inmanufacturing of Cast and Forged Rolls in senior management positions. The Company manufactures wide range of Rolls that is used in iron and steel rolling mills that manufacturers long products, flat products and seamless tubes and has 3 manufacturing units catering to different product portfolio and manufacturing p

