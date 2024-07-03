iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Deem Roll-Tech Ltd Share Price

84.65
(-1.63%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open85
  • Day's High86
  • 52 Wk High210
  • Prev. Close86.05
  • Day's Low84.55
  • 52 Wk Low 74.25
  • Turnover (lac)3.38
  • P/E9.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS9.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)70.58
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Deem Roll-Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

85

Prev. Close

86.05

Turnover(Lac.)

3.38

Day's High

86

Day's Low

84.55

52 Week's High

210

52 Week's Low

74.25

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

70.58

P/E

9.03

EPS

9.37

Divi. Yield

0

Deem Roll-Tech Ltd Corporate Action

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Deem Roll-Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Deem Roll-Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:31 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.10%

Non-Promoter- 1.36%

Institutions: 1.36%

Non-Institutions: 31.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Deem Roll-Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.34

1.38

1.38

1.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

75.92

47.84

36.27

32.18

Net Worth

84.26

49.22

37.65

33.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Deem Roll-Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Deem Roll-Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Jaydev Ramesh Betai

Managing Director & CEO

Jyoti Prasad Bhattacharya

Whole-time Director

Dev Jyotiprasad Bhattacharya

Non Executive Director

Ranjit Anilkumar Dey

Non Executive Director

Pijush Kanti Dey

Independent Director

Nihar Kanti Bandyopadhyay

Independent Director

Geeta Manojeet Chowdhury

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shweta Rameshlal Talreja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Deem Roll-Tech Ltd

Summary

Deem Roll Tech Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Deem Roll-Tech Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 1, 2003 issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company, and name of the Company was changed to Deem Roll-Tech Limited dated March 4, 200 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Public Company at Gujarat.The Company manufacture products from steel scrap, roll scrap, pig iron, nickel, ferro molybdenum, other ferro alloys, resin coated sand,alloy steel, cast irons and tungsten carbides conforming to international standards. Their Manufacturing Units consists of engineering & design, mold making, melting, casting, machining and dispatch sections backed by related quality testing and assurance equipment. Presently, it use static cast and centrifugally cast technology for the manufacturing of Rolls. It is capable of casting a single Roll of up to 15 MT.The Promoter is a technocrat and before incorporating, the Company was engaged with some of the leading companies engaged inmanufacturing of Cast and Forged Rolls in senior management positions. The Company manufactures wide range of Rolls that is used in iron and steel rolling mills that manufacturers long products, flat products and seamless tubes and has 3 manufacturing units catering to different product portfolio and manufacturing p
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Deem Roll-Tech Ltd share price today?

The Deem Roll-Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹84.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Deem Roll-Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deem Roll-Tech Ltd is ₹70.58 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Deem Roll-Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Deem Roll-Tech Ltd is 9.03 and 0.84 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Deem Roll-Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deem Roll-Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deem Roll-Tech Ltd is ₹74.25 and ₹210 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Deem Roll-Tech Ltd?

Deem Roll-Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -59.63%, 6 Month at -17.01%, 3 Month at -14.24% and 1 Month at 1.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Deem Roll-Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Deem Roll-Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.10 %
Institutions - 1.37 %
Public - 31.53 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Deem Roll-Tech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.