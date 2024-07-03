SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹85
Prev. Close₹86.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.38
Day's High₹86
Day's Low₹84.55
52 Week's High₹210
52 Week's Low₹74.25
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)70.58
P/E9.03
EPS9.37
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.34
1.38
1.38
1.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
75.92
47.84
36.27
32.18
Net Worth
84.26
49.22
37.65
33.56
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Jaydev Ramesh Betai
Managing Director & CEO
Jyoti Prasad Bhattacharya
Whole-time Director
Dev Jyotiprasad Bhattacharya
Non Executive Director
Ranjit Anilkumar Dey
Non Executive Director
Pijush Kanti Dey
Independent Director
Nihar Kanti Bandyopadhyay
Independent Director
Geeta Manojeet Chowdhury
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shweta Rameshlal Talreja
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Deem Roll Tech Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Deem Roll-Tech Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 1, 2003 issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company, and name of the Company was changed to Deem Roll-Tech Limited dated March 4, 200 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Public Company at Gujarat.The Company manufacture products from steel scrap, roll scrap, pig iron, nickel, ferro molybdenum, other ferro alloys, resin coated sand,alloy steel, cast irons and tungsten carbides conforming to international standards. Their Manufacturing Units consists of engineering & design, mold making, melting, casting, machining and dispatch sections backed by related quality testing and assurance equipment. Presently, it use static cast and centrifugally cast technology for the manufacturing of Rolls. It is capable of casting a single Roll of up to 15 MT.The Promoter is a technocrat and before incorporating, the Company was engaged with some of the leading companies engaged inmanufacturing of Cast and Forged Rolls in senior management positions. The Company manufactures wide range of Rolls that is used in iron and steel rolling mills that manufacturers long products, flat products and seamless tubes and has 3 manufacturing units catering to different product portfolio and manufacturing p
The Deem Roll-Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹84.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deem Roll-Tech Ltd is ₹70.58 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Deem Roll-Tech Ltd is 9.03 and 0.84 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deem Roll-Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deem Roll-Tech Ltd is ₹74.25 and ₹210 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Deem Roll-Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -59.63%, 6 Month at -17.01%, 3 Month at -14.24% and 1 Month at 1.99%.
