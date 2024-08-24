Deem Roll Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 09, 2024. Deem Roll Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 19, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/08/2024) Deem Roll Tech Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024) Deem Roll Tech Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 19, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/09/2024)