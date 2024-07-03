Deem Roll-Tech Ltd Summary

Deem Roll Tech Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Deem Roll-Tech Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 1, 2003 issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company, and name of the Company was changed to Deem Roll-Tech Limited dated March 4, 200 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Public Company at Gujarat.The Company manufacture products from steel scrap, roll scrap, pig iron, nickel, ferro molybdenum, other ferro alloys, resin coated sand,alloy steel, cast irons and tungsten carbides conforming to international standards. Their Manufacturing Units consists of engineering & design, mold making, melting, casting, machining and dispatch sections backed by related quality testing and assurance equipment. Presently, it use static cast and centrifugally cast technology for the manufacturing of Rolls. It is capable of casting a single Roll of up to 15 MT.The Promoter is a technocrat and before incorporating, the Company was engaged with some of the leading companies engaged inmanufacturing of Cast and Forged Rolls in senior management positions. The Company manufactures wide range of Rolls that is used in iron and steel rolling mills that manufacturers long products, flat products and seamless tubes and has 3 manufacturing units catering to different product portfolio and manufacturing process. The Manufacturing Unit 1 is spread across a plant area of 4,000 sq. mtrs. and follows the centrifugally cast process. The installed capacity at Manufacturing Unit 1 is 1200 MTPA. Manufacturing Unit 2 is spread across a plant area of 2119 sq. mtrs. and use static cast manufacturing process. The installed capacity at Manufacturing Unit 2 is 8400 MTPA. Manufacturing Unit 3 is spread across a plant area of 15,000 sq. mtrs. and use static cast manufacturing process. The installed capacity at Manufacturing Unit 3 is 2400 MTPA. The Company supply its Rolls directly to rolling mill manufacturers (OEMs) and in the replacement market to the iron and steel rollingmills through a network of dealers / distributors and agents. The Rolls manufactured by Company finds its application in the iron and steel rolling mill industries in the domestic and international markets. Promoted by a technocrat and a first-generation entrepreneur, the Company believe that it is one of the manufacturers of high-quality steel and alloy Rolls in India, which is the building block of the iron and steel rolling mill industry. The Company is proposing a Public Offer aggregating Rs 30 Crores Fresh Issue Equity Shares.