Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Deem Roll Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

To consider to fix date, time & venue for the AGM and to approve Notice of AGM and Director Deem Roll Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Deem Roll Tech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024