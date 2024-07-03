iifl-logo-icon 1
Tirupati Forge Ltd Share Price

63.14
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High63.14
  • 52 Wk High72.88
  • Prev. Close64.43
  • Day's Low63.14
  • 52 Wk Low 14
  • Turnover (lac)178.79
  • P/E72.39
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value5.32
  • EPS0.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)654.64
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tirupati Forge Ltd KEY RATIOS

Tirupati Forge Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

Tirupati Forge Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tirupati Forge Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.76%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 44.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tirupati Forge Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.74

19.6

19.6

11.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.18

16.64

7.21

9.56

Net Worth

49.92

36.24

26.81

20.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

30.76

27.61

20.79

16.09

yoy growth (%)

11.42

32.81

29.13

Raw materials

-16.85

-15.5

-10.92

-9.49

As % of sales

54.76

56.13

52.52

58.98

Employee costs

-2.15

-2.08

-1.14

-0.74

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.54

0.38

2.13

0.71

Depreciation

-1.96

-1.81

-0.87

-0.89

Tax paid

-0.15

-0.1

-0.58

-0.21

Working capital

5.02

1.25

4.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.42

32.81

29.13

Op profit growth

13.93

-25.15

66.66

EBIT growth

3.35

-62.85

102.4

Net profit growth

43.62

-82.25

212.59

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Tirupati Forge Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tirupati Forge Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Hiteshkumar Gordhanbhai Thummar

Whole-time Director

BHAVESH TULSHIBHAI BARSIYA

Non Executive Director

Darshna Hiteshbhai Thummar

Independent Director

Jagruti Nitinkumar Erda

Independent Director

Sachin Praful Ravani

Independent Director

A. M. Shrivastava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tirupati Forge Ltd

Summary

Tirupati Forge Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Tirupati Forge Private Limited on August 17, 2012 in Gujarat. Consequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Tirupati Forge Limited on August 11, 2017. Tirupati Forge is an ISO 9001:2008 certified Company engaged in manufacturing of closed die forged products like auto component, bearings, gears, etc and forged flanges of mild steel, carbon steel, stainless steel, etc. based out at Hadamtala Industrial Estate, Rajkot, Gujarat. The Companys products are segregated into 2 business verticals consisting of Open Die Forged products and Forged Flanges. The Open Die Forged products Auto Components, Bearings, Gears, Crank Shaft to end users in Automobile, Railways, Irrigation, Agriculture, etc. Whereas, the Forged Flanges includes Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Din Flange, Conical Flange, Plate Flange, Long Weld Neck to users in industries of Oil and Gas Pipelines, Water Pipelines, Refineries, etc. The Company started its operations in 2012, under the management of its directors, Ajay Sardhara and Bhavesh Barsiya. Later on, Hitesh Thummar joined the Board of the Company and under his guidance, the Company expanded its sales and operations to domestic market on long scale basis. The Company was initially set up to cater the requirements of international market mainly to United States of America and gradually, it has started exporting its products to Italy, Moroc
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tirupati Forge Ltd share price today?

The Tirupati Forge Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹63.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Forge Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tirupati Forge Ltd is ₹654.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tirupati Forge Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tirupati Forge Ltd is 72.39 and 12.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tirupati Forge Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tirupati Forge Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tirupati Forge Ltd is ₹14 and ₹72.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tirupati Forge Ltd?

Tirupati Forge Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.74%, 3 Years at 75.35%, 1 Year at 254.01%, 6 Month at 148.76%, 3 Month at 102.42% and 1 Month at 31.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tirupati Forge Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tirupati Forge Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.76 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 44.21 %

