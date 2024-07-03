SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹64.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹178.79
Day's High₹63.14
Day's Low₹63.14
52 Week's High₹72.88
52 Week's Low₹14
Book Value₹5.32
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)654.64
P/E72.39
EPS0.89
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.74
19.6
19.6
11.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.18
16.64
7.21
9.56
Net Worth
49.92
36.24
26.81
20.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
30.76
27.61
20.79
16.09
yoy growth (%)
11.42
32.81
29.13
Raw materials
-16.85
-15.5
-10.92
-9.49
As % of sales
54.76
56.13
52.52
58.98
Employee costs
-2.15
-2.08
-1.14
-0.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.54
0.38
2.13
0.71
Depreciation
-1.96
-1.81
-0.87
-0.89
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.1
-0.58
-0.21
Working capital
5.02
1.25
4.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.42
32.81
29.13
Op profit growth
13.93
-25.15
66.66
EBIT growth
3.35
-62.85
102.4
Net profit growth
43.62
-82.25
212.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Hiteshkumar Gordhanbhai Thummar
Whole-time Director
BHAVESH TULSHIBHAI BARSIYA
Non Executive Director
Darshna Hiteshbhai Thummar
Independent Director
Jagruti Nitinkumar Erda
Independent Director
Sachin Praful Ravani
Independent Director
A. M. Shrivastava
Reports by Tirupati Forge Ltd
Summary
Tirupati Forge Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Tirupati Forge Private Limited on August 17, 2012 in Gujarat. Consequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Tirupati Forge Limited on August 11, 2017. Tirupati Forge is an ISO 9001:2008 certified Company engaged in manufacturing of closed die forged products like auto component, bearings, gears, etc and forged flanges of mild steel, carbon steel, stainless steel, etc. based out at Hadamtala Industrial Estate, Rajkot, Gujarat. The Companys products are segregated into 2 business verticals consisting of Open Die Forged products and Forged Flanges. The Open Die Forged products Auto Components, Bearings, Gears, Crank Shaft to end users in Automobile, Railways, Irrigation, Agriculture, etc. Whereas, the Forged Flanges includes Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Din Flange, Conical Flange, Plate Flange, Long Weld Neck to users in industries of Oil and Gas Pipelines, Water Pipelines, Refineries, etc. The Company started its operations in 2012, under the management of its directors, Ajay Sardhara and Bhavesh Barsiya. Later on, Hitesh Thummar joined the Board of the Company and under his guidance, the Company expanded its sales and operations to domestic market on long scale basis. The Company was initially set up to cater the requirements of international market mainly to United States of America and gradually, it has started exporting its products to Italy, Moroc
Read More
The Tirupati Forge Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹63.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tirupati Forge Ltd is ₹654.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tirupati Forge Ltd is 72.39 and 12.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tirupati Forge Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tirupati Forge Ltd is ₹14 and ₹72.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tirupati Forge Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.74%, 3 Years at 75.35%, 1 Year at 254.01%, 6 Month at 148.76%, 3 Month at 102.42% and 1 Month at 31.87%.
