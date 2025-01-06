Tirupati Forge Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.54
0.38
2.13
0.71
Depreciation
-1.96
-1.81
-0.87
-0.89
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.1
-0.58
-0.21
Working capital
5.02
1.25
4.08
Other operating items
Operating
3.45
-0.29
4.74
Capital expenditure
2.68
11.55
0.56
Free cash flow
6.13
11.25
5.31
Equity raised
18.26
17.11
9.97
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
9.39
3.64
2.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
33.78
32.01
17.46
