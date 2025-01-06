iifl-logo-icon 1
Tirupati Forge Ltd Cash Flow Statement

63.14
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:54 PM

Tirupati Forge Ltd

Tirupati Forge FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.54

0.38

2.13

0.71

Depreciation

-1.96

-1.81

-0.87

-0.89

Tax paid

-0.15

-0.1

-0.58

-0.21

Working capital

5.02

1.25

4.08

Other operating items

Operating

3.45

-0.29

4.74

Capital expenditure

2.68

11.55

0.56

Free cash flow

6.13

11.25

5.31

Equity raised

18.26

17.11

9.97

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

9.39

3.64

2.17

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

33.78

32.01

17.46

