Tirupati Forge Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.74
19.6
19.6
11.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.18
16.64
7.21
9.56
Net Worth
49.92
36.24
26.81
20.76
Minority Interest
Debt
13.13
10.1
11.05
7.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.77
0.4
0.47
0.15
Total Liabilities
63.82
46.74
38.33
28.51
Fixed Assets
26.89
15.38
14.46
13.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.87
0.56
0.49
0.01
Networking Capital
31.57
30.72
22.52
14.46
Inventories
22.33
15.97
15.21
10.58
Inventory Days
125.5
Sundry Debtors
15.85
16.23
16.06
4.36
Debtor Days
51.72
Other Current Assets
4.64
3.46
5.85
4.71
Sundry Creditors
-8.2
-3.32
-10.24
-4.25
Creditor Days
50.41
Other Current Liabilities
-3.05
-1.62
-4.36
-0.94
Cash
4.49
0.09
0.85
0.11
Total Assets
63.82
46.75
38.32
28.51
