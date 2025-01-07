iifl-logo-icon 1
Tirupati Forge Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

61.87
(-2.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:17 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

30.76

27.61

20.79

16.09

yoy growth (%)

11.42

32.81

29.13

Raw materials

-16.85

-15.5

-10.92

-9.49

As % of sales

54.76

56.13

52.52

58.98

Employee costs

-2.15

-2.08

-1.14

-0.74

As % of sales

6.98

7.53

5.5

4.63

Other costs

-9.09

-7.68

-5.58

-3.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.54

27.82

26.87

24.68

Operating profit

2.67

2.34

3.13

1.88

OPM

8.69

8.5

15.09

11.69

Depreciation

-1.96

-1.81

-0.87

-0.89

Interest expense

-0.37

-0.5

-0.25

-0.46

Other income

0.2

0.35

0.12

0.19

Profit before tax

0.54

0.38

2.13

0.71

Taxes

-0.15

-0.1

-0.58

-0.21

Tax rate

-27.59

-28.52

-27.48

-30.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.39

0.27

1.54

0.49

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.39

0.27

1.54

0.49

yoy growth (%)

43.62

-82.25

212.59

NPM

1.28

0.99

7.43

3.07

