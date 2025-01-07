Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
30.76
27.61
20.79
16.09
yoy growth (%)
11.42
32.81
29.13
Raw materials
-16.85
-15.5
-10.92
-9.49
As % of sales
54.76
56.13
52.52
58.98
Employee costs
-2.15
-2.08
-1.14
-0.74
As % of sales
6.98
7.53
5.5
4.63
Other costs
-9.09
-7.68
-5.58
-3.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.54
27.82
26.87
24.68
Operating profit
2.67
2.34
3.13
1.88
OPM
8.69
8.5
15.09
11.69
Depreciation
-1.96
-1.81
-0.87
-0.89
Interest expense
-0.37
-0.5
-0.25
-0.46
Other income
0.2
0.35
0.12
0.19
Profit before tax
0.54
0.38
2.13
0.71
Taxes
-0.15
-0.1
-0.58
-0.21
Tax rate
-27.59
-28.52
-27.48
-30.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.39
0.27
1.54
0.49
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.39
0.27
1.54
0.49
yoy growth (%)
43.62
-82.25
212.59
NPM
1.28
0.99
7.43
3.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.