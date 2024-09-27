|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Considered and Approved 12th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. at the registered office of the company situated at Plot No. 1-5, Survey No. 92/1,Near Shan Cement, Hadamtala Industrial Area, Tal: Kotda Sangani, Hadamtala Rajkot-360311 (Gujarat) India, to transact the business as mentioned in AGM Notice. 12th Annual general Meeting of the company (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Limited has informed the Exchange with copy of minutes of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/10/2024)
