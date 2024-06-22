To the Members of TIRUPATI FORGE LTD.

Report on the audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of TIRUPATI FORGE LTD. (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (‘the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the ‘Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Sr. Key Audit Matters No. How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1 Revenue Recognition and determination of point of time when revenue should be recognised (refer Note 2.2(d) for accounting policy on Revenue Recognition.) The Company has revenue from sale of products which includes finished goods and tooling income and sale of services in the form of Job Work charges. The Company manufactures forged and machined finished goods as per the specification provided by the customers and based on the schedules from the customer. Our audit procedures included the following: The company recognises revenue from sale of finished goods at a point of time based on terms of the contract with customers which varies for each customer. Determination of point in time includes assessment of timing of transfer of significant risk and rewards of ownership, establishing right to receive payments for the products, delivery specifications including inco terms, timing of transfer of legal title of the goods. Further the pricing of the products dependent on metal indices and foreign exchange fluctuation making the price volatile including variable considerations. • We focused on our understanding of the Companys sales process and analysed the Company accounting policies for revenue recognition, including the criteria for revenue recognition and design and implementation of controls and tested the operating effectiveness of these controls. Due to judgments relating to determination of point in time in satisfaction of performance obligations with respect to sale of products, this matter has been considered as key audit matter. • We assessed the disclosure is in accordance with applicable accounting standards • We read the Companys accounting policies pertaining to revenue recognition and assessed compliance with Ind AS 115 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers. • We performed analytical procedures in respect of revenue that included, among others, the analysis of quarterly sales for full financial year to detect unusual fluctuations (by type of goods and services, by geographical areas). • We have also checked the following documents on sample verification during our audit visit for identification of point in time for transfer of control: • Sales invoices (incl. exports) • E-Way bill / delivery challan • Proforma invoice • Bill of lading / Consignment note • Customers confirmation • Accounting entry in system • Statutory records / Inventory records We assessed the disclosure is in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Chairmans Letter, Management Discussion and Analysis, and Directors Report including Annexure to Directors Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The companys board of directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books. Insofar as the modification on maintaining an audit trail in the accounting software is concerned, refer paragraph (i) (vi) below:

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. The modification arising from the maintenance of the audit trail on the accounting software, comprising the application and database are as stated in the paragraph (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B” to this report,

h. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Managerial remuneration paid/payable by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act with respect to requisite approval of the member.

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us;

i. According to records of the company, there are no disputes or case pending against the Company.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. According to records of the company, there is no dividend outstanding to be paid, hence no amounts were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not proposed final dividend or provided interim dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024 and 31 March 2023.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used the accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility in respect of the application and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software as described in note 40(j) to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, hence, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For Kamlesh Rathod & Associates.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 117930W

Sagar Shah

Partner

Membership No. 131261

Signed at Jamnagar on 10th May, 2024

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of TIRUPATI FORGE LTD. on the standalone Ind-AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024]

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment & relevant details of right of use asset.

(B)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) All property, plant and equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verifying them once in three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where company is lessee and lease agreement are duly in favor of lessee) disclosed in standalone financial statements are held in the name of company.

In respect of land taken on lease from managing director and promoter group of the company on which factory building has been constructed and disclosed as right-of-use assets in the standalone financial statements. The title deeds of building constructed and land taken on lease arrangements are in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its standalone financial statements does not arise

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year except for inventories lying with third parties. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. Inventories lying with third parties have been confirmed by them as at March 31, 2024. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification and confirmations for inventories lying with third parties.

(b) As disclosed in note 14 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR Five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity, other than to its employees as follows:

Particulars Loans to employees (Rs. in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted during the year 12.60 Balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet date 7.63

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a)(A) and (B) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans to its employees during the year are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. Since, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity, other than to its employees, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(b), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e) and 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable in respect of any entity other than employees.

(c) The Company has granted loans and advances in the nature of interest free loans during the year to its employees where the schedule of repayment of principal has not been stipulated. We are, therefore unable to make specific comment on regularity of repayment of principal.

(d) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to employees during the year, as informed by the management of the company, there are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(d) in respect of employees is not applicable.

(e) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to employees, there were no amounts which have fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same employees. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(e) in respect of employees is not applicable.

(f) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to employees, there were no amounts granted which were either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company has not given any loans or made an investment or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company in respect of section 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act 2013, pertaining to these transactions.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of forged products and other products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues wherever applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b)There are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. Also refer Note 14 on Borrowings to the standalone financial statements.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has utilized the monies raised by way of term loans for the purposes for which they were raised.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company did not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company did not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has made allotment of 56,80,000 equity shares issued on preferential basis in FY 2023-24 as per terms and conditions approved by the members in Extra ordinary general meeting on 27th December, 2023. The details of utilization of proceeds from this Preferential allotments have been disclosed in the Note 36 of the standalone Financial Statements.

However, it is also to be noted for the amount raised on preferential basis in FY 2020-21 by preferential allotment have been used for the purpose for which the funds were raised except the unutilized amount of Rs. 1.20 Crores lying with Ashish Credit Co-Op. Society Ltd. The details of utilization of proceeds from Preferential allotments have been disclosed in the Note 36 of the standalone Financial Statements.

(xi) a. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management. However, during the F.Y.2021-22, the company has filed case under Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 against the “Ashish Credit Co-Op Society Ltd for default in making repayment against maturity due for Fixed deposit of Rs. 1.2 Crores held by the company and case is still under litigation and final decision of the court is awaited and therefore we are unable to report on this matter.

b. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in Note-33 of the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 “Related Party Disclosures” specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. Further, the Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a), 3(xvi)(b), 3(xvi)(c) and 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and immediately preceding financial year respectively. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xvii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 41 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(xxi) There are no subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures companies for which consolidated financial statements are required. Accordingly reporting this clause is not applicable to the company.

For Kamlesh Rathod & Associates.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 117930W

Sagar Shah

Partner

Membership No. 131261

Signed at Jamnagar on 10th May, 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors report on standalone financial statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (The act*) (Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements* section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial control over financial reporting of Tirupati Forge Limited (‘the company) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statement of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financials

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (1CAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, and accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financials

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note*) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of the management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatement due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Kamlesh Rathod & Associates.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 117930W

Sagar Shah

Partner

Membership No. 131261

Signed at Jamnagar on 10th May, 2024

To,

Tirupati Forge Limited

(CIN: L27320GJ2012PLC071594)

Plot No. 1-5, Survey no. 92/1,

Near Shan Cement, Hadamtala Industrial Area,

Tal. Kotda Sangani Hadamtala, Rajkot-360 311

SUB: Intimation of UDIN generated after May 10th, 2024

Dear Sir,

As required by additional FAQ on UDIN we hereby intimate to the management and those changed with governance UDIN (24131261BKBPKC6681) in respect of Report and Statutory Audit of Tirupati Forge Limited issued on May 10th, 2024.

Kindly take in same on your record and acknowledge receipt of this letter.

We also enclosed herewith UDIN search report of the same.

Thank You

For, Kamlesh Rathod & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 117930W

Sagar Shah Partner

M. No.: 131261

Date: 22.06.2024 Place: Jamnagar

To,

Kamlesh Rathod & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Rathod House

Near Bhid Bhanjan Temple

Jamnagar,

Gujarat, India - 361001

Sub: Acknowledgement of Receipt of intimation of UDIN generated after May 10th, 2024. Dear Sir,

We have Acknowledge Receipt the letter of intimation of UDIN (24131261BKBPKC6681) generated after May 10th, 2024 for statutory audit for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and attached this letter with Audit Report of the Company.