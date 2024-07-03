Tirupati Forge Ltd Summary

Tirupati Forge Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Tirupati Forge Private Limited on August 17, 2012 in Gujarat. Consequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Tirupati Forge Limited on August 11, 2017. Tirupati Forge is an ISO 9001:2008 certified Company engaged in manufacturing of closed die forged products like auto component, bearings, gears, etc and forged flanges of mild steel, carbon steel, stainless steel, etc. based out at Hadamtala Industrial Estate, Rajkot, Gujarat. The Companys products are segregated into 2 business verticals consisting of Open Die Forged products and Forged Flanges. The Open Die Forged products Auto Components, Bearings, Gears, Crank Shaft to end users in Automobile, Railways, Irrigation, Agriculture, etc. Whereas, the Forged Flanges includes Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Din Flange, Conical Flange, Plate Flange, Long Weld Neck to users in industries of Oil and Gas Pipelines, Water Pipelines, Refineries, etc. The Company started its operations in 2012, under the management of its directors, Ajay Sardhara and Bhavesh Barsiya. Later on, Hitesh Thummar joined the Board of the Company and under his guidance, the Company expanded its sales and operations to domestic market on long scale basis. The Company was initially set up to cater the requirements of international market mainly to United States of America and gradually, it has started exporting its products to Italy, Morocco, etc and domestic market.The Company is equipped forge shop with all supporting facilities like in house die shop, ring rolling machines, CNC Machine Shop, CNC Drilling, Stamping Machine, Automated Paint Line, etc. It complies with TUV Nord for Quality Assurance System besides ISO . The entiresystem is backed by proper documentation, traceability until the end product, with full proof checks required as per ISO regulations.In October 2017, the Company came out with a Public Issue of 18,00,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds aggregating Rs 5.22 Crore. e Company listed its securities on SME Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited since October, 2017.The Company issued Bonus Shares to its Existing Shareholders in the ratio of 6:10 (i.e. Six Equity Shares for Every Ten Equity Shares of the Company) in the month of September - October 2019.