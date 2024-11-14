iifl-logo-icon 1
Tirupati Forge Ltd Board Meeting

53.68
(-2.01%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:34:56 PM

Tirupati Forge CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. Thursday - 14th November 2024 at 4.30 P.M (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting18 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
To consider Fund Raising Tirupati Forge Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024)
Board Meeting26 Sep 202426 Sep 2024
Tirupati Forge Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 26, 2024.
Board Meeting19 Sep 202413 Sep 2024
To consider Fund Raising TIRUPATIFL : 19-Sep-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on September 18, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on September 19, 2024, To consider Fund Raising (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/09/2024) Tirupati Forge Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024)
Board Meeting10 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
To consider other business matters Appointment and Resignation of Company Secretary & Compliance officer Tirupati Forge Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 10, 2024.Considered, Noted and Approved Resignation of Ms. Chanchal Kumari (Company Secretary & Compliance officer) of the Company w.e.f. closure of business hour of September 06, 2024. Resignation Letter received from Ms. Chanchal Kumari herewith.Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Milan P. Sakhiya as a Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the company w.e.f September 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/09/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Tirupati Forge Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 31, 2024.
Board Meeting21 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
Tirupati Forge Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Cessation of Mr Sachin Praful Ravani as Independent Director of the company w.e.f. July 31, 2024.
Board Meeting5 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Tirupati Forge Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Tirupati Forge Limited have informed Exchange about decision of Board to take the land on Lease to Install the Solar Project.
Board Meeting10 May 20243 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2024 Tirupati Forge Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
To Allot the Equity Share on Preferential Basis as approved by the Share Holders of the Company. Tirupati Forge Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 5680000 securities pursuant to Preferential Issue at its meeting held on February 06, 2024 Tirupati Forge Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Tirupati Forge Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/02/2024)

No Record Found

