|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Oct 2024
|16 Nov 2024
|Decided to call Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 10.00 A.M. at the registered office of the Company Tirupati Forge Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 16, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024) Tirupati Forge Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on November 16, 2024 Tirupati Forge Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report and voting results of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 16, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/11/2024) (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) Tirupati Forge Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 16, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/11/2024) Tirupati Forge Limited has informed the Exchange about Addendum/Corrigendum to the EGM held on November 16, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/12/2024) Updated Scrutinizer s Report on Addendum/Corrigendum dated December 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/12/2024)
