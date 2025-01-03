Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Vedanta Ltd
458.25
|8.50
|1.89
|179193.53
|11.44
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd
433.5
|6.30
|1.47
|7024.21
|19.78
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
1441.25
|100.50
|7.50
|75350.23
|47.77
Ashapura Minechem Ltd
443.7
|31.95
|7.76
|4238.49
|49.41
Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd
0.9
|-0.05
|-5.26
|144.41
|0
Coal India Ltd
393.65
|0.70
|0.18
|242595.80
|14.35
NMDC Ltd
67.66
|-0.03
|-0.04
|59485.44
|9.27
KIOCL Ltd
397.6
|-9.80
|-2.41
|24164.18
|0
MOIL Ltd
349.15
|10.90
|3.22
|7104.69
|19.8
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd
326.55
|-0.20
|-0.06
|10384.29
|16.35
Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd
7263.35
|-1.20
|-0.02
|4358.01
|300.9
20 Microns Ltd
261.03
|12.38
|4.98
|921.08
|16.53
Gujarat NRE Coke-DVR
1
|0.00
|0.00
|5.25
|0
Oswal Minerals Ltd
28.9
|-1.50
|-4.93
|22.40
|0.85
Madhav Copper Ltd
56.54
|-0.25
|-0.44
|153.47
|28.68
South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd
154.25
|-2.32
|-1.48
|430.39
|54.29
Rajnandini Metal Ltd
8.83
|-0.10
|-1.12
|244.13
|148.83
Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd
255
|10.00
|4.08
|627.55
|21.86
Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd
991.3
|-13.20
|-1.31
|1802.42
|118.04
Esprit Stones Ltd
142.3
|16.95
|13.52
|312.28
|26.73
Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd
182.95
|7.60
|4.33
|236.74
|89.92
Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd
153.7
|2.05
|1.35
|167.23
|18.54
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
