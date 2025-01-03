iifl-logo-icon 1
Mining & Mineral products Sector Stocks List

Mining & Mineral products Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Vedanta Ltd

458.25

8.501.89179193.5311.44

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd

433.5

6.301.477024.2119.78

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

1441.25

100.507.5075350.2347.77

Ashapura Minechem Ltd

443.7

31.957.764238.4949.41

Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd

0.9

-0.05-5.26144.410

Coal India Ltd

393.65

0.700.18242595.8014.35

NMDC Ltd

67.66

-0.03-0.0459485.449.27

KIOCL Ltd

397.6

-9.80-2.4124164.180

MOIL Ltd

349.15

10.903.227104.6919.8

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

326.55

-0.20-0.0610384.2916.35

Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd

7263.35

-1.20-0.024358.01300.9

20 Microns Ltd

261.03

12.384.98921.0816.53

Gujarat NRE Coke-DVR

1

0.000.005.250

Oswal Minerals Ltd

28.9

-1.50-4.9322.400.85

Madhav Copper Ltd

56.54

-0.25-0.44153.4728.68

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd

154.25

-2.32-1.48430.3954.29

Rajnandini Metal Ltd

8.83

-0.10-1.12244.13148.83

Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd

255

10.004.08627.5521.86

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd

991.3

-13.20-1.311802.42118.04

Esprit Stones Ltd

142.3

16.9513.52312.2826.73

Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd

182.95

7.604.33236.7489.92

Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd

153.7

2.051.35167.2318.54

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

