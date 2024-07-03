iifl-logo-icon 1
Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd Share Price

906.1
(-8.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:08:30 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open991.5
  • Day's High1,000
  • 52 Wk High1,569
  • Prev. Close991.3
  • Day's Low896.7
  • 52 Wk Low 231.35
  • Turnover (lac)406.83
  • P/E116.49
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value37.58
  • EPS8.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,647.51
  • Div. Yield0.2
No Records Found

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

991.5

Prev. Close

991.3

Turnover(Lac.)

406.83

Day's High

1,000

Day's Low

896.7

52 Week's High

1,569

52 Week's Low

231.35

Book Value

37.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,647.51

P/E

116.49

EPS

8.51

Divi. Yield

0.2

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:32 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.01%

Non-Promoter- 1.39%

Institutions: 1.39%

Non-Institutions: 25.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

18.18

0.13

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

50.14

0.44

Net Worth

68.32

0.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

458.25

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,441.25

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

397.6

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd

Summary

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd was originally incorporated on December 16, 2022 as Owais Ali Overseas Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently the name of Company was changed to Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Private Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name on June 16, 2023. Later, Company converted to a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation on change of name was granted to Company on September 14, 2023, by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior.Owais are an efficient and effective manufacturer and processor of various metals and minerals. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of the product like Manganese Oxide (MNO), MC Ferro Manganese, Manufacturing of Wood Charcoal and Processing of Minerals such as Ferro Alloy, Quartz and Manganese Ore. The product like Manganese Oxide is used in fertilizer industry and is used by the Manganese Sulphate Plants. Manganese Ore is used in manufacturing of Ferro Manganese, Silico Manganese, Manganese Oxide, Batteries and other Ferro products also it can be directly sellable in the market. MC Ferro Manganese is used in steel and casting industries, as it assists in removing sulphur from steel and improve properties, like durability, machinability and malleability. It can deoxidize molten metal. Wood Charcoal is used in furnaces of industries whi
Company FAQs

What is the Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd share price today?

The Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹906.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd is ₹1647.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd is 116.49 and 26.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd is ₹231.35 and ₹1569 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd?

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 277.64%, 6 Month at -25.75%, 3 Month at -27.24% and 1 Month at -17.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.01 %
Institutions - 1.39 %
Public - 25.60 %

