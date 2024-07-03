Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹991.5
Prev. Close₹991.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹406.83
Day's High₹1,000
Day's Low₹896.7
52 Week's High₹1,569
52 Week's Low₹231.35
Book Value₹37.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,647.51
P/E116.49
EPS8.51
Divi. Yield0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
18.18
0.13
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
50.14
0.44
Net Worth
68.32
0.57
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.65
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
458.25
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,441.25
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.6
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd
Summary
Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd was originally incorporated on December 16, 2022 as Owais Ali Overseas Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently the name of Company was changed to Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Private Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name on June 16, 2023. Later, Company converted to a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation on change of name was granted to Company on September 14, 2023, by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior.Owais are an efficient and effective manufacturer and processor of various metals and minerals. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of the product like Manganese Oxide (MNO), MC Ferro Manganese, Manufacturing of Wood Charcoal and Processing of Minerals such as Ferro Alloy, Quartz and Manganese Ore. The product like Manganese Oxide is used in fertilizer industry and is used by the Manganese Sulphate Plants. Manganese Ore is used in manufacturing of Ferro Manganese, Silico Manganese, Manganese Oxide, Batteries and other Ferro products also it can be directly sellable in the market. MC Ferro Manganese is used in steel and casting industries, as it assists in removing sulphur from steel and improve properties, like durability, machinability and malleability. It can deoxidize molten metal. Wood Charcoal is used in furnaces of industries whi
Read More
The Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹906.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd is ₹1647.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd is 116.49 and 26.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd is ₹231.35 and ₹1569 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 277.64%, 6 Month at -25.75%, 3 Month at -27.24% and 1 Month at -17.37%.
