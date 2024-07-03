Summary

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd was originally incorporated on December 16, 2022 as Owais Ali Overseas Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently the name of Company was changed to Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Private Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name on June 16, 2023. Later, Company converted to a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation on change of name was granted to Company on September 14, 2023, by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior.Owais are an efficient and effective manufacturer and processor of various metals and minerals. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of the product like Manganese Oxide (MNO), MC Ferro Manganese, Manufacturing of Wood Charcoal and Processing of Minerals such as Ferro Alloy, Quartz and Manganese Ore. The product like Manganese Oxide is used in fertilizer industry and is used by the Manganese Sulphate Plants. Manganese Ore is used in manufacturing of Ferro Manganese, Silico Manganese, Manganese Oxide, Batteries and other Ferro products also it can be directly sellable in the market. MC Ferro Manganese is used in steel and casting industries, as it assists in removing sulphur from steel and improve properties, like durability, machinability and malleability. It can deoxidize molten metal. Wood Charcoal is used in furnaces of industries whi

