Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
18.18
0.13
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
50.14
0.44
Net Worth
68.32
0.57
Minority Interest
Debt
13.51
3.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
81.83
3.78
Fixed Assets
11.34
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.31
0
Networking Capital
68.06
3.68
Inventories
15.65
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.53
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
39.86
3.69
Sundry Creditors
-1.8
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.18
-0.01
Cash
2.13
0.1
Total Assets
81.84
3.78
No Record Found
