Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd Balance Sheet

1,010
(-5.05%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:44:44 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

18.18

0.13

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

50.14

0.44

Net Worth

68.32

0.57

Minority Interest

Debt

13.51

3.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

81.83

3.78

Fixed Assets

11.34

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.31

0

Networking Capital

68.06

3.68

Inventories

15.65

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

21.53

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

39.86

3.69

Sundry Creditors

-1.8

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.18

-0.01

Cash

2.13

0.1

Total Assets

81.84

3.78

