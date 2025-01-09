Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd Management Discussions

We at "Owais" are an efficient and effective manufacturer and processor of various metals and minerals. Uniquely diversified across the broad spectrum of natural resources with main interests in manufacturing and processing metal and minerals. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and processing of the following products.

1. Manganese Oxide (MNO)

2. MC Ferro Manganese

3. Manufacturing of Wood Charcoal

4. Processing of Minerals such as Ferro Alloy, Quartz and Manganese Ore.

Our products like Manganese Oxide is used in fertilizer industry and is also used by the Manganese Sulphate Plants. Manganese Ore is used in manufacturing of Ferro Manganese, Silico Manganese, Manganese Oxide, Batteries and other Ferro products also it can be directly sellable in the market. MC Ferro Manganese is used in steel and casting industries, as it assists in removing sulphur from steel and improve properties, like durability, machinability and malleability. It can deoxidize molten metal. Our Wood Charcoal is used in furnaces of industries which requires high heat for their manufacturing process such as Steel industry. Processed Quartz is being used hotel industry, Ferro Alloys industry, tiles & ceramic industry, glass industry and industry of interiors & furniture. As on date of filing Prospectus our major products are being supplied to the state of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra Punjab, Delhi and Gujrat.

The company has recently added new products to its portfolio these products are Wood Charcoal and Processed Quartz. Our company has a manufacturing unit for wood charcoal at Rajasthan and Meghnagar. Processing of Quartz has been done through our Meghnagar plant.

Our factory is situated in Meghnagar which is a Strategic location as it is situated on the border of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are the three major consumers of Manganese oxide and MC Ferro Manganese. This location helps us in minimize our transportation cost and labour cost. We try to attain maximised output of our products through our operational excellence, processing capability and state of the art infrastructure. We focus on large scale expansion of product portfolio in India and aims to emerges as a well-known natural resource processing company. For manufacturing and processing of minerals and metals both machine and labour are required. We have a semi-automatic plant and machines available and also, we work in the Tribal area where there is sufficient availability of cheaper labours. The company has sufficient land and factory shed for manufacturing and processing of metals and minerals with other necessary infrastructural facilities such as power, water, labour etc.

Prior to incorporation of the company, the business of the Company was carried on in the name M/s Owais Ali Overseas, which was a sole proprietorship concern of our promoter Mr. Saiyyed Owais Ali. Initially company rented the manufacturing facility and started the production. The company wanted to test the markets before starting the facility of its own. After a successful a run in the rented premises, the company in the year 2023 bought the entire manufacturing facility vide agreement dated June 26, 2023 with M/s Growmore Enterprises Private Limited and with Azad Enterprises for Manufacturing of Manganese oxide situated at Plot No. 57 & 58A, AKVN, Industrial Area, village Meghnagar, Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh and situated at Plot No. -58, AKVN, Industrial Area, village Meghnagar, Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh respectively. Later in the financial year 2022 - 2023 the company expanded in the field of manufacturing of Wood Charcoal and started the processing of Quartz.

One of our Promoter Mr. Saiyyed Owais Ali is a young qualified civil engineer having sufficient experience of mining, manufacturing and construction business. This young dynamic individual with his innovative knowledge skills will undoubtedly take the company to seventh sky heights.

India holds a fair advantage in production and conversion costs in steel and alumina. Its strategic location enables export opportunities to develop as well as fast-developing Asian markets. As of FY22, the number of reporting mines in India were estimated at 1,319, of which reporting mines for metallic minerals were estimated at 545 and non-metallic minerals at 774.

Minerals are precious natural resources that serve as essential raw materials for fundamental industries, so the growth of the mining industry is essential for the overall industrial development of a nation. The vast resources of numerous metallic and non-metallic minerals that India is endowed with serve as a foundation for the expansion and advancement of the nations mining industry. India is largely self-sufficient in metallic minerals including bauxite, chromite, iron ore, and lignite as well as mineral fuels like coal and lignite. The industry has the potential to significantly impact GDP growth, foreign exchange earnings, and give end-use industries like building, infrastructure, automotive, and electricity, among others, a competitive edge by obtaining essential raw materials at reasonable rates.

Rise in infrastructure development and automotive production are driving growth. Power and cement industries are also aiding growth for the sector. Demand for iron and steel is set to continue given the strong growth expectations for the residential and commercial building industry.

MARKET SIZE

Production level of important minerals in February, 2024 were: Coal 966 lakh tonne, Lignite 42 lakh tonne, Natural gas (utilized) 2886 million cu.m., Petroleum (crude) 23 lakh tonne, Bauxite 2414 thousand tonne, Chromite 400 thousand tonne, Copper conc. 11 thousand tonne , Gold 255 kg, Iron ore 244 lakh tonne, Lead conc. 27 thousand tonne, Manganese ore 295 thousand tonne, Zinc conc. 149 thousand tonne, Limestone 387 lakh tonne, Phosphorite 218 thousand tonne, and Magnesite 10 thousand tonne.

Important minerals showing positive growth during February, 2024 over February, 2023 include: Gold (86%), Copper Conc.(28.7%), Bauxite (21%), Chromite (21%), Phosphorite (19%), Limestone(13%), Coal (12%), Natural gas (U) (11%), Petroleum(crude) (8%), Manganese Ore (6%), Magnesite (3%), Lignite(2.8%), and Zinc Conc.(2.8%). Other important minerals showing negative growth include Iron Ore (-0.7%) and Lead Conc.(-14%).

The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector for the month of February 2024 at 139.6, was 8% higher compared to the level in the month of February 2023.

Indias overall coal production has seen a quantum jump to 893.08 MT in FY23 as compared to 728.72 MT in FY19 with a growth of about 22.6%.

In FY24, the coal production stood at 997.25 MT, registering a growth of 12% from last year.

In April FY25, the production of crude steel stood at 1.838 MT and that of finished steel was 11.215 MT.

In FY23, production of crude steel stood at 125.32 million tonnes (MT), finished steel at 121.29 MT and consumption of finished steel at 119.17 MT has exceeded their respective levels achieved over the corresponding period of not only COVID affected last two years but also pre COVID years as well.

Indias iron ore production is estimated to stand at 257.85 MT in FY23, while it stood at 253.97 MT in FY22 - a sharp increase of 23% compared with 205.04 MT in FY21. Indias iron ore production stood at 202.64 MT during April- December 2023.

In 2022-23, exports of iron ore stood at US$ 1.75 billion as compared to US$ 3.18 billion in 2021-22.

The production of aluminium was 4.07 MT in FY23.

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of December 2023 (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 139.4, 5.1 % higher compared to the level in the month of December 2022. According to provisional data from the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April- December, 2023-24 over the corresponding period of previous year is 8.5 % percent.

In FY23, mineral production is estimated at Rs. 1,18,246 crore (US$ 14.37 billion). In FY22, mineral production was estimated at Rs. 1,32,747 crore (US$ 16.04 billion). India ranks fourth globally in terms of iron ore production. Indias iron ore production is estimated to stand at 257.85 MT in FY23, while it stood at 253.97 MT in FY22, up 23% from FY21. In FY22, India had a total number of 901 steel plants producing crude steel. In April-January FY24, the production of crude steel stood at 118.372 MT and that of finished steel was 113.848 MT. Indias steel production is estimated to grow 4-7% to 123-127 MT in FY24. In April-January FY24, production of hot metal, crude steel and saleable steel by SAIL stood at 16.97 MT, 15.94 MT and 15.30 MT, respectively. Aluminium production in India stood at 3.47 MT between April-January FY24. The world production of primary Aluminium during the same period was about 59.562 MT. The share of India in the world primary Aluminium production was around 5.8% during this period.

INVESTMENTS / DEVELOPMENTS

Some of the investments / developments in the Metals & Mining sector in the recent past are as follows:

• As per data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), Indias mining GDP increased from Rs. 76,877 crore (US$ 9.25 billion) in the third quarter of FY23 to Rs. 82,680 crore (US$ 9.95 billion) in the third quarter of FY24.

• In February 2024, an MoU has been signed between India and the Republic of Cote dlvoire, for collaboration in field of Geology and Mineral Resources.

• The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of December 2023 stood at 139.4, 5.1% higher as compared to the level in the month of December 2022.

• In FY24 (until January 2024), the combined index of eight core industries stood at 156.0 driven by the production of coal, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, electricity, and cement industries.

• Between April 2000-March 2024, FDI inflows in the metallurgical industry stood at US$ 17.51 billion, followed by the mining (US$ 3.50 billion), diamond & gold ornaments (US$ 1.27 billion), and coal production (US$ 27.73 million) industries.

• In March 2024, Karnataka and Rajasthan initiated the auction of Exploration Licences (EL) for critical and deep- seated minerals, marking the first such auction in India. Under the amended Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, introduced by the MMDR Amendment Act, 2023, 29 critical minerals are eligible for exploration and mining concessions.

• In January 2024, India and Argentina signed an agreement to undertake the exploration and development of five lithium blocks, enhancing Indias efforts in sourcing lithium. Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) has obtained exploration and exclusivity right for these five blocks.

• On August 3, 2023, the Rajya Sabha passed the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 which seeks to make amendments to the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002 (‘OAMDR Act). The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on August 1, 2023.

• In July 2023, the Union Cabinet approved amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act-1957 to allow the mining of lithium and other minerals.

• Coal production from captive mines increased by 18.67% y-o-y in FY24 (April- September 2023) and contributed 14.96% to the total coal production.

• In February 2023, Tata Steel and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), a constituent of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), signed an MoU to collaborate on research, academic growth, and sustainable solutions in mining.

• In February 2023, ArcelorMittal - Nippon Steel is investing Rs. 60,000 crore (US$ 7.3 billion) to expand its steelmaking capacity in Hazira to 15MT a year from 9MT.

• In February 2023, NMDC signed an agreement for collaborative research with CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar on "Feasibility Studies for Preparation of Fused Magnesia from Kimberlite Tailings" at its Head Office in Hyderabad.

• In November 2022, IIT Bombay and JSW Group entered into an exclusive strategic agreement to establish first- of-its-kind, state-of-the-art JSW Technology Hub in India for steel manufacturing in India.

• In August 2022, Tata Steel signed a MoU with the Government of Punjab for setting up a 0.75 MnTPA long products steel plant with a scrap-based electric arc furnace.

• In July 2022, Hindalco Industries Limited has signed an MoU with Phinergy and IOC Phinergy Private Limited (IOP) on R&D and pilot production of aluminium plates for Aluminium-Air batteries, and recycling of aluminium, after usage in these batteries.

• In October 2022, Coal India Limited (CIL) signed a MoU with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL), for setting up 1,190 MW solar power project.

• In January 2023, Vedanta announced that its board had approved the sale of its international zinc assets in South Africa and Namibia to subsidiary Hindustan Zinc (HZL) for US$ 2.98 billion.

• In March 2022, MOU with detailed collaborative framework was between KABIL, India, and Critical Mineral Office (CMO), Department of Industry, Science and Resources (DISER), Govt. of Australia for carrying out joint due diligence and further joint investment in Li & Co mineral assets of Australia.

• In February 2023, JSW Group announced to build a steel plant in Andhra Pradeshs YSR Kadapa district with an investment of Rs. 8,800 crore (US$ 1 billion).

• In 2021, an Indian state committee recommended the expansion of Vedanta Ltd.s Lanjigarh Alumina refinery from 1 million tonnes to 6 million tonnes, an investment that would cost the company Rs. 6,483 crore (US$ 993 million).

• In February 2023, Essar Capital Limited, investment manager of Essar Global Fund Limited, announced to set up steel plants in Odisha and a facility to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) at Hazira in Gujarat.

• On 2nd September 2022, Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) has supplied about 30000 tonnes of the specialty steel for nations first indigenously built Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant for Indian Navy which commissioned at Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

• Innovative mineral exploration activities using state-of-the-art technology by Geological Survey of India (GSI), stepped up efforts by Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) to source strategic minerals from countries like Australia, Argentina, and Chile.

• Three Indian state-run companies, National Aluminium Co Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd and Mineral Exploration Corp formed a joint venture to buy mining assets overseas that have minerals such as lithium and cobalt, which are used in the manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles.

• Production of metallic minerals in the country increased from US$ 6.96 billion in FY18 to US$ 12.88 billion in FY23P. In the same period, production of non-metallic minerals increased from US$ 1.16 billion in FY18 to US$ 1.48 billion in FY23P.

• Indias iron ore production stood at 257.85 MT in FY23, an increase of 1.52% compared with 253.97 MT in FY22.

• ICRA has estimated the domestic aluminium demand growth to remain healthy at around 9% in the next two fiscal years, given the Governments thrust on infrastructure development.

• The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of December 2023 stood at 139.4, 5.1% higher as compared to the level in the month of December 2022.

• Between April 2000-December 2023, FDI inflows in the metallurgical industry stood at US$ 17.46 billion, followed by the mining (US$ 3.50 billion), diamond & gold ornaments (US$ 1.27 billion), and coal production (US$ 27.73 million) industries.

• As per data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), Indias mining GDP increased from Rs. 76,877 crore (US$ 9.25 billion) in the third quarter of FY23 to Rs. 82,680 crore (US$ 9.95 billion) in the third quarter of FY24.

• In FY23, Vedantas aluminium division will focus on backward integration and will put two of its mines in Odisha into production.

• Iron and steel imports stood at US$ 14.17 billion during April-December 2023.

• In FY24 (until January 2024), the combined index of eight core industries stood at 156.0 driven by the production of coal, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, electricity, and cement industries.

• NMDCs cumulative iron ore production (April-January FY24) stood at 36.32 MT as compared to 31.14 MT (April-January FY23).

• As of January 2024, Indias total installed electricity generation capacity stood at 429.96 GW.

• In 2021-22, Indias iron and steel export was valued at US$ 17.62 billion. During FY16-22, Indias export of iron and steel grew at a CAGR of 17.15%.

• In November 2021, JSW Steel announced that the company registered a 6% YoY surge in crude steel production at 1.42 million tonnes in October 2021.

• In November 2021, AMNS India announced that it is planning to manufacture specialty steel under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

• Vedanta Limited is planning a US$ 20 billion investment across its operations, including increase silver production and steel capacity.

• In June 2021, Mr. T.V. Narendran, the CII President, and Managing Director of Tata Steel, stated that steel firms have firmed up plans to invest ~Rs. 60,000 crore (US$ 8 billion) over the next three years in this sector.

• In May 2021, Vedanta Ltd. announced its plan to invest Rs. 10,000 crore (US$ 1.34 billion) in setting up an aluminium park in Odisha to facilitate companies that use metal to set up their manufacturing units in the facility.

• In May 2021, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) signed a contract with Total (a France-based energy company) for supply of up to 500,000 tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year until 2026.

• In February 2021, ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel India, in agreement with the Odisha government, has planned to set up an integrated steel plant (with 12 MT capacity) in the states Kendrapada district for Rs. 50,000 crore (US$ 6.89 billion)

• In February 2021, two new iron ore mines were inaugurated in Odisha, with a production capacity of 15 lakh tonnes per month and ~275 million tonnes of consolidated iron ore reserves. These mines will bring in ~Rs. 5,000 crore (US$ 679.28 million) in annual revenue for the state and employment opportunities for locals.

GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES

The Government of India has adopted few initiatives in the recent past, some of these are as follows:

• In February 2024, the Union Cabinet approved the amendment to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act,1957 specifying royalty rates for 12 critical minerals, thus completing the rationalization process for all 24 strategic minerals. This move aims to streamline the mining sector and auction processes, aligning with recent amendments to the MMDR Amendment Act, 2023.

• In December 2023, the Ministry of Mines proposed capping performance security and upfront amounts for mining critical minerals to attract more bidders. Currently based on a percentage of the Value of Estimated Resources (VER), the move aims to reduce barriers to participation in auctions and expedite the process for mining leases.

• In October 2023, the Union Cabinet approved the amendment of the Second Schedule of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, specifying royalty rates for three critical minerals: Lithium, Niobium, and Rare Earth Elements (REEs) paving the way for the auctioning of blocks for these minerals, as outlined in the MMDR Amendment Act, 2023.

• The government plans to monetize assets worth Rs. 28,727 crore (US$ 3.68 billion) in the mining sector over 202225.

• In 2022, PLI Scheme for domestic production of specialty steel has been approved with an outlay of Rs. 6,322 crore (US$ 762.4 million) by the Cabinet.

• Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2021, notified on 28.03.2021, for giving boost to mineral production, improving ease of doing business in the country and increasing contribution of mineral production to GDP.

• Enactment of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2021 enabled captive mines owners (other than atomic minerals) to sell up to 50% of their annual mineral (including coal) production in the open market.

• Import duty on Anthracite / Pulverized Coal Injection (PCI) coal, Coke, and Semi-coke and Ferro-Nickel were reduced to zero.

• Export duty on Iron ores / concentrates and iron ore pellets was raised to 50% and 45%, respectively.

• In addition, 15% export duty was imposed on pig iron and several steel products.

• District Mineral Foundation (DMF) has been established in 622 districts of 23 States and a total of Rs. 71,128.71 crore (US$ 8.5 billion) has been collected till October 2022 under DMF.

• In November 2022, the government removed export duties on steel and stainless steel to strengthen the nations steel sector and allow it to firmly establish its position in the global market.

• The government plans to monetise assets worth Rs. 28,727 crore (US$ 3.68 billion) in the mining sector over 202225.

• The Ministry of Mines of the Government of India has signed MoUs with different nations.

• The Ministry of Mines notified the Mineral Conservation and Development (Amendment) Rules in November 2021 to provide rules regarding conservation of minerals, systematic and scientific mining, and development of minerals in the country for environment protection.

• Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), under the Ministry of Steel, supplied 48,200 tonnes of steel for the Purvanchal Expressway, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 16, 2021.

• As part of unlocking Indias vast mineral potential by exploration this year, the Ministry of Mines has handed over 152 mineral block reports to different state governments until November 2021. Also, 52 potential G-4 mineral blocks approved by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) have been handed over to 15 state governments.

• In July 2021, the Odisha government approved five key industrial projects worth Rs. 1.46 lakh crore (US$ 19.60 billion) that are expected to boost capacity of steel production by 27.5 million tonnes.

• In June 2021, the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi approved the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be signed between the Ministry of Mines and the Secretariat of Mining Policy of the Ministry of Productive Development of the Argentine Republic. The MoU will provide an institutional mechanism for cooperation in the field of mineral resources.

• In Union Budget 2021, the government reduced customs duty to 7.5% on semis, flat and long products of nonalloy, alloy, and stainless steels to provide relief to MSMEs.

• To boost recycling of copper in India, the government announced reduction of import duty on copper scrap from 5% to 2.5% in the Union Budget 2021.

• The National Steel Policy aims to boost per capita steel consumption to 160 kgs by 2030-31. The government has a fixed objective of increasing rural consumption of steel from the current 19.6 kgs per capita to 38 kgs per capita by 2030-31.

ROAD AHEAD

There is a significant scope for new mining capacities in iron ore, bauxite and coal and considerable opportunities for future discoveries of sub-surface deposits. Infrastructure projects continue to provide lucrative business opportunities for steel, zinc, and aluminium producers. Iron and steel make up a core component for the real estate sector. Demand for these metals is set to continue given strong growth expectations for the residential and commercial building industry.

The Government of India has also helped in the development of the metals and mining sector in India by launching key policy initiatives. The National Mineral Policy, which was approved by the government in February 2019, has ensured improved regulation and enforcement, more transparency, balanced social and economic growth, and sustainable mining techniques. The policy grants industry status to the mining activities and boost private sector funding.

Additionally, it aims to facilitate the merger and acquisition of mining companies, entice private sector involvement in exploration, and permit the transfer of mineral corridors created specifically for metals and mining leases.

In the future, both increased domestic demand and exports are projected to play significant roles in driving the industrys expansion and its contribution to GDP growth in a post-covid environment.

STRENGTHS WEAKNESSES • Promoters are having due experience of the very industry. • Requirement of Finance to cater on National Level. • Already established & satisfactorily operated business so far, since last 5 years. • Limited Market Share & presence in few segments. • Management has proved its strength to manage the business by available resources including finance. • Competition prevails in the open market. • Financial discipline and back up of the company is found satisfactory experienced by the banks. • The all locational advantages and internal and external facilities and amenities are also available to the project proposed. • Already having sufficient infrastructural facilities including plot of Land, Power connection, Manpower, etc. • Steady and continuous Sales Growth, since inception. OPPORTUNITIES THREATS • Overall encouraging Govt. Policies for industries, especially Fertilizer industry. • The company will have to constantly be aware in respect to quality, timings & pricing to prevent the threat from existing competitors as well of future. • Demand scenario of the products is encouraging in Domestic as well as in international market. • The Raw Material prices are volatile, mainly affected by Domestic Pricing and any change in near future may affect the economics of the Company as well as the projections. • The established relationship with existing Customers will be proposed to be extended further and further and additional demand of products will facilitate the modernization and production thereby. • Changes in government policies. • Rising labour wages.

The Companys internal control systems are adequate, operating effectively and are commensurate with the size of business and the same is provided through competent management, implementation of standard policies and processes, maintenance of an appropriate audit program with internal control environment, effective risk monitoring and management information systems. Moreover, the Company continuously upgrades these systems in line with the best available practices.

The Board of the Company has constituted an Audit Committee, which is headed by a Non-Executive Independent Director. The Audit Committee periodically reviews internal audit reports and brings to the notice of the Board any significant process deviations.

The Company has delivered a satisfactory financial and operating performance for 2023 - 2024. The total revenue from operations increased to Rs. 8,004.73 Lakhs from NIL in the previous year, reflecting a strong demand for our services. Other income also saw a rise to Rs. 38.46 Lakhs from NIL. This growth is attributed to our strategic initiatives / investments and market positioning.

The Company operates in the Challenging business environment and exposed with following risks which includes economic risk, competition risk, market risk, human resources risk and regulatory risk etc. Any unfavourable changes in the government policies and economic condition of the Indian & Global financial market impact the growth of the Company. In this competitive world, your Company faces competition from existing players and new entrants.

However, we have always considered competition as a favourable factor since it drives us further towards growth. The Company with its well diversified service offerings, nationwide reach, coupled with the latest technological infrastructure and strong risk management systems will facilitate continuous growth in the coming years Availability of skilled man power is the most important factor for the growth of the Company, your Company try to retain its skilled man power.

The summary of previous two years financial results are given below:-

(Rs. in Lakhs)

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2023 - 2024 2022 - 2023 Income from operations 8,004.73 - Net Profit after Tax 1,546.61 (207.86)

The Company continued to focus on improving operational efficiency leading to better returns for the shareholders. Further, the company has significantly enhanced its operational performance by establishing prudent risk management framework.

At a macro level, besides adverse geopolitical developments and rising global financial instability. These could affect the favourable combination of growth and inflation outcomes currently anticipated.

At the Micro level, there are "potential risks" to growth that arise out of the El Nino condition (unusual warming of surface waters in eastern Pacific Ocean), which could create drought conditions and lower agricultural output and raise prices.

Further technology expansions amongst the financial market intermediaries is a concern and can thus impact the performance of the company. The company is primarily exposed to interest rate risk, liquidity risk and operational risks.

During the year under review, both Financial as well as operational performance of the Company and the Group as a whole, has been affected for the reasons mentioned above in the segment wise performance.

Human resource practices and policies at OWAIS METAL AND MINERAL PROCESSING LIMITED (earlier known as Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Private Limited and Owais Ali Overseas Private Limited) ensure that all employees, wherever they work, whatever their role is, are always treated equally, fairly and respectfully. We maintain consistent and transparent diversity policies.

Our human resource team believes in personnel management, which involves planning, organizing, directing and controlling of the recruitment and resource management, training & development, compensation, integration and maintenance of people for the purpose of contributing to organizational, individual and social goals.

People power is one of the pillars of success of company. As on March 31, 2024, the Company employs 43 employees. Going ahead, the Company aims to retain and develop the existing employees and align their goals with the common business vision and mission.

During the financial year, the details of significant change in the key financial ratios i.e. change of more than 25.00 % as compared to the previous year along with the detailed explanation is summarized below on standalone basis:

SR. NO. KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS 2023 - 2024 2022 - 2023 CHANGES IN % REASONS FOR CHANGE 1 Debtors Turnover Ratio 3.72 - NA Our company was incorporated on December 16, 2022, so the financial statements for the fiscal year 2022-2023 cover only a four- month period. As a result, a comparison with the 2023-2024 financials is not applicable. 2 Inventory Turnover Ratio 3.51 - NA 3 Interest Coverage Ratio (in times) 13.71 - NA 4 Current Ratio 3.51 0.86 2.51 5 Debt Equity Ratio (in times) 0.20 5.61 (0.8) 6 Operating Margin (in %) 28.10 - NA 7 Net Profit Margin (in %) 18.27 - NA

The Return on Net Worth during the financial year 2023 - 2024 was 23.64% % as compared to NIL in financial year 2022 - 2023. The Return on Net Worth has improved compared to the previous financial year, driven by increased profitability and better operational efficiency. This positive change reflects our strategic initiatives and strong market position.

Statement made in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the various parts may be "forward looking statement" within the meaning of application securities laws and regulations. The actual result may differ from those expectations depending upon the economic conditions, changes in Government regulation and amendments in tax laws and other internal and external factors.