|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Dec 2024
|11 Dec 2024
|Owais Metal And Mineral Processing Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 11, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Owais Metal And Mineral Processing Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend Owais Metal And Mineral Processing Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 14, 2024 for approving Financial Results, Final Dividend and other matters. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024) Owais Metal And Mineral Processing Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised Outcome of Board meeting held on May 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)
