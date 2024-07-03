Summary

Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) is a Miniratna Government of India Enterprise having its Head Office in Bangalore; it has Pelletisation and Pig Iron plant units in Mangalore. The Company was established in 1976 as 100% Export Oriented Unit to develop the mine and plant facilities. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Iron Ore Mining, Beneficiation and Production of high quality Pellets. It has diversified into Operation and Maintenance Services and Mineral exploration pertaining to various expertise.The mine and plant facilities were commissioned in 1980 and the first shipment of concentrate was made in October 1981. A pelletisation plant with a capacity of 3 million tonnes per year was commissioned in 1987 for production of high quality blast furnace and direct reduction grade pellets for export. A 110 km road through ghats was built, and a slurry pipeline to Mangalore Port was completed and delivered on time, within the estimated cost of US$ 630 million.The company entered into Joint Venture with MECON & MSTC in order to set up a Pig Iron & Ductile Iron Spun Pipe Plant at Mangalore. For this purpose a separate company-Kudremukh Iron & Steel Company was set up. The complex was set up in Baikampady Industrial area in Mangalore and has a blast furnace capacity of 350 cu. mtrs to manufacture 227,000 tonnes of high grade pig iron per annum with low phosphorous and low sulphur conten using quality pellets from KIOCLs pelletisation plant. The production o

