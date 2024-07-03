iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KIOCL Ltd Share Price

429.15
(7.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open398
  • Day's High453.7
  • 52 Wk High577.35
  • Prev. Close397.6
  • Day's Low396.7
  • 52 Wk Low 306.2
  • Turnover (lac)25,238.52
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.59
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26,081.64
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

KIOCL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

398

Prev. Close

397.6

Turnover(Lac.)

25,238.52

Day's High

453.7

Day's Low

396.7

52 Week's High

577.35

52 Week's Low

306.2

Book Value

29.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26,081.64

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

KIOCL Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

KIOCL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

KIOCL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.03%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 0.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

KIOCL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

607.75

607.75

607.75

607.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,310.75

1,394.29

1,535.89

1,378.24

Net Worth

1,918.5

2,002.04

2,143.64

1,985.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,383.6

1,937.64

1,570.58

869.83

yoy growth (%)

23.01

23.37

80.56

372.67

Raw materials

-1,497.69

-1,394.04

-1,105.79

-594.61

As % of sales

62.83

71.94

70.4

68.35

Employee costs

-186.36

-169.39

-195.15

-150.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

410.23

63.67

86.08

32.94

Depreciation

-27.45

-27.49

-18.65

-22.01

Tax paid

-109.06

-20.19

-4.6

16.7

Working capital

32.8

-278.26

69.48

73.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.01

23.37

80.56

372.67

Op profit growth

-2,119.16

-75.94

-27

-64.02

EBIT growth

477.22

-14.94

160.24

-137.1

Net profit growth

592.7

-46.63

70

-159.79

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

KIOCL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

458.25

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,441.25

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

397.6

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KIOCL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director (Commercial)

Binay Krushna Mahapatra

Independent Director

Changdev Sukhadev Kamble

Independent Director

Usha Narayan

Chairman & Managing Director

Ganti Venkat Kiran

Nominee (Govt)

Sanjay Roy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K V Balakrishnan Nair

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KIOCL Ltd

Summary

Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) is a Miniratna Government of India Enterprise having its Head Office in Bangalore; it has Pelletisation and Pig Iron plant units in Mangalore. The Company was established in 1976 as 100% Export Oriented Unit to develop the mine and plant facilities. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Iron Ore Mining, Beneficiation and Production of high quality Pellets. It has diversified into Operation and Maintenance Services and Mineral exploration pertaining to various expertise.The mine and plant facilities were commissioned in 1980 and the first shipment of concentrate was made in October 1981. A pelletisation plant with a capacity of 3 million tonnes per year was commissioned in 1987 for production of high quality blast furnace and direct reduction grade pellets for export. A 110 km road through ghats was built, and a slurry pipeline to Mangalore Port was completed and delivered on time, within the estimated cost of US$ 630 million.The company entered into Joint Venture with MECON & MSTC in order to set up a Pig Iron & Ductile Iron Spun Pipe Plant at Mangalore. For this purpose a separate company-Kudremukh Iron & Steel Company was set up. The complex was set up in Baikampady Industrial area in Mangalore and has a blast furnace capacity of 350 cu. mtrs to manufacture 227,000 tonnes of high grade pig iron per annum with low phosphorous and low sulphur conten using quality pellets from KIOCLs pelletisation plant. The production o
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the KIOCL Ltd share price today?

The KIOCL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹429.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of KIOCL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KIOCL Ltd is ₹26081.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KIOCL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KIOCL Ltd is 0 and 13.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KIOCL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KIOCL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KIOCL Ltd is ₹306.2 and ₹577.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KIOCL Ltd?

KIOCL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.47%, 3 Years at 15.65%, 1 Year at 3.47%, 6 Month at -14.05%, 3 Month at 5.21% and 1 Month at 7.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KIOCL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KIOCL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 99.03 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 0.89 %

QUICKLINKS FOR KIOCL Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.