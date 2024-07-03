SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹398
Prev. Close₹397.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹25,238.52
Day's High₹453.7
Day's Low₹396.7
52 Week's High₹577.35
52 Week's Low₹306.2
Book Value₹29.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26,081.64
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
607.75
607.75
607.75
607.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,310.75
1,394.29
1,535.89
1,378.24
Net Worth
1,918.5
2,002.04
2,143.64
1,985.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,383.6
1,937.64
1,570.58
869.83
yoy growth (%)
23.01
23.37
80.56
372.67
Raw materials
-1,497.69
-1,394.04
-1,105.79
-594.61
As % of sales
62.83
71.94
70.4
68.35
Employee costs
-186.36
-169.39
-195.15
-150.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
410.23
63.67
86.08
32.94
Depreciation
-27.45
-27.49
-18.65
-22.01
Tax paid
-109.06
-20.19
-4.6
16.7
Working capital
32.8
-278.26
69.48
73.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.01
23.37
80.56
372.67
Op profit growth
-2,119.16
-75.94
-27
-64.02
EBIT growth
477.22
-14.94
160.24
-137.1
Net profit growth
592.7
-46.63
70
-159.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.65
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
458.25
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,441.25
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.6
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director (Commercial)
Binay Krushna Mahapatra
Independent Director
Changdev Sukhadev Kamble
Independent Director
Usha Narayan
Chairman & Managing Director
Ganti Venkat Kiran
Nominee (Govt)
Sanjay Roy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K V Balakrishnan Nair
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by KIOCL Ltd
Summary
Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) is a Miniratna Government of India Enterprise having its Head Office in Bangalore; it has Pelletisation and Pig Iron plant units in Mangalore. The Company was established in 1976 as 100% Export Oriented Unit to develop the mine and plant facilities. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Iron Ore Mining, Beneficiation and Production of high quality Pellets. It has diversified into Operation and Maintenance Services and Mineral exploration pertaining to various expertise.The mine and plant facilities were commissioned in 1980 and the first shipment of concentrate was made in October 1981. A pelletisation plant with a capacity of 3 million tonnes per year was commissioned in 1987 for production of high quality blast furnace and direct reduction grade pellets for export. A 110 km road through ghats was built, and a slurry pipeline to Mangalore Port was completed and delivered on time, within the estimated cost of US$ 630 million.The company entered into Joint Venture with MECON & MSTC in order to set up a Pig Iron & Ductile Iron Spun Pipe Plant at Mangalore. For this purpose a separate company-Kudremukh Iron & Steel Company was set up. The complex was set up in Baikampady Industrial area in Mangalore and has a blast furnace capacity of 350 cu. mtrs to manufacture 227,000 tonnes of high grade pig iron per annum with low phosphorous and low sulphur conten using quality pellets from KIOCLs pelletisation plant. The production o
Read More
The KIOCL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹429.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KIOCL Ltd is ₹26081.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KIOCL Ltd is 0 and 13.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KIOCL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KIOCL Ltd is ₹306.2 and ₹577.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KIOCL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.47%, 3 Years at 15.65%, 1 Year at 3.47%, 6 Month at -14.05%, 3 Month at 5.21% and 1 Month at 7.26%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.