KIOCL Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
607.75
607.75
607.75
607.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,310.75
1,394.29
1,535.89
1,378.24
Net Worth
1,918.5
2,002.04
2,143.64
1,985.99
Minority Interest
Debt
179.51
537.33
125.77
120.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
49.62
51.29
28.49
29.37
Total Liabilities
2,147.63
2,590.66
2,297.9
2,135.71
Fixed Assets
1,053.87
983.54
573
313.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
60.45
81.66
35
35.08
Networking Capital
576.35
752.17
582.31
365.19
Inventories
484.86
353.32
366.24
325.33
Inventory Days
49.81
Sundry Debtors
7.08
354.22
291.86
242.81
Debtor Days
37.18
Other Current Assets
445.34
463.44
336.07
192.98
Sundry Creditors
-128.57
-164.85
-133.51
-146.31
Creditor Days
22.4
Other Current Liabilities
-232.36
-253.96
-278.35
-249.62
Cash
456.95
773.29
1,107.58
1,422.04
Total Assets
2,147.62
2,590.66
2,297.89
2,135.7
