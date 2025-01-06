KIOCL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
410.23
63.67
86.08
32.94
Depreciation
-27.45
-27.49
-18.65
-22.01
Tax paid
-109.06
-20.19
-4.6
16.7
Working capital
32.8
-278.26
69.48
73.3
Other operating items
Operating
306.51
-262.27
132.3
100.94
Capital expenditure
13.87
124.7
-0.46
4.82
Free cash flow
320.38
-137.57
131.83
105.77
Equity raised
2,356.89
2,749.06
2,963.95
2,855.46
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
244.16
123.81
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
67.25
8.44
Net in cash
2,921.44
2,735.29
3,163.04
2,969.68
