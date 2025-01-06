iifl-logo-icon 1
KIOCL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

429.15
(7.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

410.23

63.67

86.08

32.94

Depreciation

-27.45

-27.49

-18.65

-22.01

Tax paid

-109.06

-20.19

-4.6

16.7

Working capital

32.8

-278.26

69.48

73.3

Other operating items

Operating

306.51

-262.27

132.3

100.94

Capital expenditure

13.87

124.7

-0.46

4.82

Free cash flow

320.38

-137.57

131.83

105.77

Equity raised

2,356.89

2,749.06

2,963.95

2,855.46

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

244.16

123.81

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

67.25

8.44

Net in cash

2,921.44

2,735.29

3,163.04

2,969.68

