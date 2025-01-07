iifl-logo-icon 1
KIOCL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

430.5
(0.31%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR KIOCL Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,383.6

1,937.64

1,570.58

869.83

yoy growth (%)

23.01

23.37

80.56

372.67

Raw materials

-1,497.69

-1,394.04

-1,105.79

-594.61

As % of sales

62.83

71.94

70.4

68.35

Employee costs

-186.36

-169.39

-195.15

-150.1

As % of sales

7.81

8.74

12.42

17.25

Other costs

-341.22

-391.95

-343.42

-226.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.31

20.22

21.86

26

Operating profit

358.32

-17.74

-73.78

-101.08

OPM

15.03

-0.91

-4.69

-11.62

Depreciation

-27.45

-27.49

-18.65

-22.01

Interest expense

-14.85

-9.96

-0.5

-0.32

Other income

94.22

118.88

179.02

156.37

Profit before tax

410.23

63.67

86.08

32.94

Taxes

-109.06

-20.19

-4.6

16.7

Tax rate

-26.58

-31.72

-5.35

50.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

301.16

43.47

81.47

49.65

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-1.72

Net profit

301.16

43.47

81.47

47.92

yoy growth (%)

592.7

-46.63

70

-159.79

NPM

12.63

2.24

5.18

5.5

