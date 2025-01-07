Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,383.6
1,937.64
1,570.58
869.83
yoy growth (%)
23.01
23.37
80.56
372.67
Raw materials
-1,497.69
-1,394.04
-1,105.79
-594.61
As % of sales
62.83
71.94
70.4
68.35
Employee costs
-186.36
-169.39
-195.15
-150.1
As % of sales
7.81
8.74
12.42
17.25
Other costs
-341.22
-391.95
-343.42
-226.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.31
20.22
21.86
26
Operating profit
358.32
-17.74
-73.78
-101.08
OPM
15.03
-0.91
-4.69
-11.62
Depreciation
-27.45
-27.49
-18.65
-22.01
Interest expense
-14.85
-9.96
-0.5
-0.32
Other income
94.22
118.88
179.02
156.37
Profit before tax
410.23
63.67
86.08
32.94
Taxes
-109.06
-20.19
-4.6
16.7
Tax rate
-26.58
-31.72
-5.35
50.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
301.16
43.47
81.47
49.65
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-1.72
Net profit
301.16
43.47
81.47
47.92
yoy growth (%)
592.7
-46.63
70
-159.79
NPM
12.63
2.24
5.18
5.5
