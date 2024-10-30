Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

KIOCL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Further as required under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as intimated vide our letter dated September 24 2024 the Trading Window of the Company had been closed from September 30 2024 and will open 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on September 30 2024. The Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 is enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

KIOCL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 A.G.M. & Quarterly Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 07/08/2024) Updated Board Meeting Out come including Time of Commencement and Time of Conclusion of the Meeting is submitted (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

KIOCL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 312024. The Board at its meeting held on today i.e.29.05.2024 inter alia approved the Audited Financial Results for the FY ended as on 31.03.2024 along with Auditors Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024