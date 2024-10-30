iifl-logo-icon 1
KIOCL Ltd Board Meeting

373.45
(2.32%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:29:35 AM

KIOCL CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
KIOCL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Further as required under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as intimated vide our letter dated September 24 2024 the Trading Window of the Company had been closed from September 30 2024 and will open 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on September 30 2024. The Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 is enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
KIOCL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 A.G.M. & Quarterly Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 07/08/2024) Updated Board Meeting Out come including Time of Commencement and Time of Conclusion of the Meeting is submitted (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
KIOCL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 312024. The Board at its meeting held on today i.e.29.05.2024 inter alia approved the Audited Financial Results for the FY ended as on 31.03.2024 along with Auditors Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
KIOCL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 for the FY 2023-24. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Unaduited Fianancial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Appointment of Shri Saumen Das Gupta as CFO of the Company with immediate effect. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

