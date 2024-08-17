Summary

Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd is a manufacturer of low-ash metallurgical coke and the largest independent coke producer in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing low ash metallurgical coke for the steel industry, soda ash plants, zinc smelters and foundries. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Dharwad in Karnataka, Jamnagar and Bhachau in Gujarat. The company has six subsidiaries, namely Hunter Valley Coal (P) Ltd, Manor Dealcom (P) Ltd, Bharat NRE Coke Ltd, Gujarat NRE Ltd, Resource Pacific Holding Ltd and NRE Mining Pty Ltd.Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd was incorporated in the year 1986. The company became a public limited company on July 5, 1993. In May 1994, they came out with a public issue to part finance their low ash metallurgical coke manufacturing project at Jamnagar in Gujarat. During the year 1994-95, the Jamnagar plant started with 3 chimneys and a production capacity of 0.1 million tonnes per annum.During the year 2003-04, the company commissioned their eleventh battery at Jamnagar while four were commissioned at the Bhachau plant. Also, the company commissioned their first windmill, resulting in substantial saving in power cost at the Khambhalia plant. During the year, Aparna Project Pvt Ltd was merged with the company. As a result of the merger, three batteries were added to the companys manufacturing capacity.During the year 2005-06, the company installed 21 Wind Turbine Generators aggregating to the installed capacity of 26.25 MW. The company floated two Aus

