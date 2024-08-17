iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd Share Price

0.9
(-5.26%)
Feb 9, 2018|03:56:47 PM

Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

0.9

Prev. Close

0.95

Turnover(Lac.)

19.03

Day's High

0.9

Day's Low

0.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

144.41

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd Corporate Action

Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:32 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.36%

Non-Promoter- 36.69%

Institutions: 36.69%

Non-Institutions: 37.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

1,657.04

1,637.57

776.45

637.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,214.8

-546.86

249.57

562.21

Net Worth

442.24

1,090.71

1,026.02

1,199.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

502.17

731.47

378.94

932.38

yoy growth (%)

-31.34

93.03

-59.35

-45.57

Raw materials

-589.67

-1,505.36

-353.21

-1,475.22

As % of sales

117.42

205.79

93.21

158.22

Employee costs

-33.53

-33.53

-47.25

-44.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-675.83

-1,175.66

-427.82

-786.93

Depreciation

-59.81

-64.9

-61.87

-61.3

Tax paid

0

389.51

138.8

273.59

Working capital

-405.97

-1,026.12

41.56

-70.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.34

93.03

-59.35

-45.57

Op profit growth

-74.9

542.92

-80.22

-289.15

EBIT growth

-68.03

702.58

-75.87

-227.51

Net profit growth

-17.51

154.66

-42.63

-1,910.23

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

574.11

541.21

747.44

378.94

932.38

Excise Duty

6.84

39.04

15.97

0

0

Net Sales

567.27

502.17

731.47

378.94

932.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.18

5.19

88.73

94.83

404.7

Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

458.25

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,441.25

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

397.6

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Arun Kumar Jagatramka

Director

Mona Jagatramka

Director

Murari Sananguly

Director

Sisir Kumar Mukherjee

Director

Amit Kumar Majmudar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd

Summary

Summary

Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd is a manufacturer of low-ash metallurgical coke and the largest independent coke producer in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing low ash metallurgical coke for the steel industry, soda ash plants, zinc smelters and foundries. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Dharwad in Karnataka, Jamnagar and Bhachau in Gujarat. The company has six subsidiaries, namely Hunter Valley Coal (P) Ltd, Manor Dealcom (P) Ltd, Bharat NRE Coke Ltd, Gujarat NRE Ltd, Resource Pacific Holding Ltd and NRE Mining Pty Ltd.Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd was incorporated in the year 1986. The company became a public limited company on July 5, 1993. In May 1994, they came out with a public issue to part finance their low ash metallurgical coke manufacturing project at Jamnagar in Gujarat. During the year 1994-95, the Jamnagar plant started with 3 chimneys and a production capacity of 0.1 million tonnes per annum.During the year 2003-04, the company commissioned their eleventh battery at Jamnagar while four were commissioned at the Bhachau plant. Also, the company commissioned their first windmill, resulting in substantial saving in power cost at the Khambhalia plant. During the year, Aparna Project Pvt Ltd was merged with the company. As a result of the merger, three batteries were added to the companys manufacturing capacity.During the year 2005-06, the company installed 21 Wind Turbine Generators aggregating to the installed capacity of 26.25 MW. The company floated two Aus
