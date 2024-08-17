SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹0.9
Prev. Close₹0.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.03
Day's High₹0.9
Day's Low₹0.9
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)144.41
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
1,657.04
1,637.57
776.45
637.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,214.8
-546.86
249.57
562.21
Net Worth
442.24
1,090.71
1,026.02
1,199.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
502.17
731.47
378.94
932.38
yoy growth (%)
-31.34
93.03
-59.35
-45.57
Raw materials
-589.67
-1,505.36
-353.21
-1,475.22
As % of sales
117.42
205.79
93.21
158.22
Employee costs
-33.53
-33.53
-47.25
-44.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-675.83
-1,175.66
-427.82
-786.93
Depreciation
-59.81
-64.9
-61.87
-61.3
Tax paid
0
389.51
138.8
273.59
Working capital
-405.97
-1,026.12
41.56
-70.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.34
93.03
-59.35
-45.57
Op profit growth
-74.9
542.92
-80.22
-289.15
EBIT growth
-68.03
702.58
-75.87
-227.51
Net profit growth
-17.51
154.66
-42.63
-1,910.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
574.11
541.21
747.44
378.94
932.38
Excise Duty
6.84
39.04
15.97
0
0
Net Sales
567.27
502.17
731.47
378.94
932.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
5.19
88.73
94.83
404.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.65
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
458.25
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,441.25
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.6
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Arun Kumar Jagatramka
Director
Mona Jagatramka
Director
Murari Sananguly
Director
Sisir Kumar Mukherjee
Director
Amit Kumar Majmudar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd
Summary
Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd is a manufacturer of low-ash metallurgical coke and the largest independent coke producer in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing low ash metallurgical coke for the steel industry, soda ash plants, zinc smelters and foundries. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Dharwad in Karnataka, Jamnagar and Bhachau in Gujarat. The company has six subsidiaries, namely Hunter Valley Coal (P) Ltd, Manor Dealcom (P) Ltd, Bharat NRE Coke Ltd, Gujarat NRE Ltd, Resource Pacific Holding Ltd and NRE Mining Pty Ltd.Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd was incorporated in the year 1986. The company became a public limited company on July 5, 1993. In May 1994, they came out with a public issue to part finance their low ash metallurgical coke manufacturing project at Jamnagar in Gujarat. During the year 1994-95, the Jamnagar plant started with 3 chimneys and a production capacity of 0.1 million tonnes per annum.During the year 2003-04, the company commissioned their eleventh battery at Jamnagar while four were commissioned at the Bhachau plant. Also, the company commissioned their first windmill, resulting in substantial saving in power cost at the Khambhalia plant. During the year, Aparna Project Pvt Ltd was merged with the company. As a result of the merger, three batteries were added to the companys manufacturing capacity.During the year 2005-06, the company installed 21 Wind Turbine Generators aggregating to the installed capacity of 26.25 MW. The company floated two Aus
Read More
