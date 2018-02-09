Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
1,657.04
1,637.57
776.45
637.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,214.8
-546.86
249.57
562.21
Net Worth
442.24
1,090.71
1,026.02
1,199.98
Minority Interest
Debt
3,081.63
2,876.05
3,011.11
2,725.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
247.64
247.64
0
160.98
Total Liabilities
3,771.51
4,214.4
4,037.13
4,086.76
Fixed Assets
1,148.01
1,185.44
1,053.13
1,082.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,431.05
1,429.8
882.46
920.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
770.2
770.2
251.38
273.32
Networking Capital
411.39
819.21
1,843.5
1,778.17
Inventories
220.45
333.76
1,180.84
977.52
Inventory Days
160.23
166.54
1,137.4
382.67
Sundry Debtors
43.38
93.71
359.81
476.62
Debtor Days
31.53
46.76
346.57
186.58
Other Current Assets
772.39
798.52
820.12
817.4
Sundry Creditors
-177.52
-174.86
-372.3
-229.72
Creditor Days
129.02
87.25
358.6
89.92
Other Current Liabilities
-447.31
-231.92
-144.97
-263.65
Cash
10.86
9.75
6.66
33.18
Total Assets
3,771.51
4,214.4
4,037.13
4,086.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.