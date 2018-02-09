iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd Key Ratios

0.9
(-5.26%)
Feb 9, 2018|03:56:47 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.34

93.03

-59.35

-56.35

Op profit growth

-74.91

542.83

-80.16

-203.38

EBIT growth

-68.04

717

-70.58

-196.51

Net profit growth

-11.36

107.29

-24.31

3,431.45

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-45.26

-123.85

-37.19

-76.2

EBIT margin

-56.13

-120.59

-28.49

-39.37

Net profit margin

-146.11

-113.17

-105.38

-56.58

RoCE

-7.35

-22.04

-2.71

-6.19

RoNW

-30.15

-22.17

-9.68

-8.96

RoA

-4.78

-5.17

-2.5

-2.22

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.78

-5.55

-6.21

-9.38

Book value per share

1.54

5.98

12.19

18.44

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.54

-0.53

-0.83

-0.91

P/B

1.68

0.49

0.42

0.46

EV/EBIDTA

-15.69

-3.95

-72.89

-10.42

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-33.13

-32.59

-38.19

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

49.82

113.15

402.83

230.67

Inventory days

201.41

377.88

1,039.48

548.76

Creditor days

-88.16

-60.98

-211.33

-112.16

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.71

3

0.33

1.05

Net debt / equity

12.03

2.98

3.31

2.32

Net debt / op. profit

-13.51

-3.16

-21.31

-3.78

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-117.42

-205.79

-93.21

-157.94

Employee costs

-6.67

-4.58

-12.46

-4.72

Other costs

-21.16

-13.47

-31.51

-13.53

Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.