|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.34
93.03
-59.35
-56.35
Op profit growth
-74.91
542.83
-80.16
-203.38
EBIT growth
-68.04
717
-70.58
-196.51
Net profit growth
-11.36
107.29
-24.31
3,431.45
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-45.26
-123.85
-37.19
-76.2
EBIT margin
-56.13
-120.59
-28.49
-39.37
Net profit margin
-146.11
-113.17
-105.38
-56.58
RoCE
-7.35
-22.04
-2.71
-6.19
RoNW
-30.15
-22.17
-9.68
-8.96
RoA
-4.78
-5.17
-2.5
-2.22
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.78
-5.55
-6.21
-9.38
Book value per share
1.54
5.98
12.19
18.44
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.54
-0.53
-0.83
-0.91
P/B
1.68
0.49
0.42
0.46
EV/EBIDTA
-15.69
-3.95
-72.89
-10.42
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-33.13
-32.59
-38.19
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
49.82
113.15
402.83
230.67
Inventory days
201.41
377.88
1,039.48
548.76
Creditor days
-88.16
-60.98
-211.33
-112.16
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.71
3
0.33
1.05
Net debt / equity
12.03
2.98
3.31
2.32
Net debt / op. profit
-13.51
-3.16
-21.31
-3.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-117.42
-205.79
-93.21
-157.94
Employee costs
-6.67
-4.58
-12.46
-4.72
Other costs
-21.16
-13.47
-31.51
-13.53
