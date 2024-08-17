Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2008
Gross Sales
388.6
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
388.6
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
15.17
Total Income
403.77
Total Expenditure
228.58
PBIDT
175.19
Interest
15.5
PBDT
159.69
Depreciation
13.58
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
16.36
Deferred Tax
6.76
Reported Profit After Tax
122.99
Minority Interest After NP
1.54
Net Profit after Minority Interest
121.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
121.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
337.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
19,98,99,712
Public Shareholding (%)
59.3
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
45.08
PBDTM(%)
41.09
PATM(%)
31.64
