Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd Quarterly Results

0.9
(-5.26%)
Feb 9, 2018|03:56:47 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Jun-2008

Gross Sales

388.6

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

388.6

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

15.17

Total Income

403.77

Total Expenditure

228.58

PBIDT

175.19

Interest

15.5

PBDT

159.69

Depreciation

13.58

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

16.36

Deferred Tax

6.76

Reported Profit After Tax

122.99

Minority Interest After NP

1.54

Net Profit after Minority Interest

121.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

121.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.62

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

337.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

19,98,99,712

Public Shareholding (%)

59.3

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

45.08

PBDTM(%)

41.09

PATM(%)

31.64

