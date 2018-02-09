iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Feb 9, 2018|03:56:47 PM

Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-675.83

-1,175.66

-427.82

-786.93

Depreciation

-59.81

-64.9

-61.87

-61.3

Tax paid

0

389.51

138.8

273.59

Working capital

-405.97

-1,026.12

41.56

-70.35

Other operating items

Operating

-1,141.61

-1,877.17

-309.32

-645

Capital expenditure

-0.08

217.09

11.85

59.84

Free cash flow

-1,141.7

-1,660.08

-297.46

-585.16

Equity raised

-1,006.36

1,451.13

1,292.99

2,236.18

Investing

1.25

547.34

-37.56

101.64

Financing

392.14

115.3

523.88

1,003.58

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,754.67

453.69

1,481.85

2,756.24

