Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-675.83
-1,175.66
-427.82
-786.93
Depreciation
-59.81
-64.9
-61.87
-61.3
Tax paid
0
389.51
138.8
273.59
Working capital
-405.97
-1,026.12
41.56
-70.35
Other operating items
Operating
-1,141.61
-1,877.17
-309.32
-645
Capital expenditure
-0.08
217.09
11.85
59.84
Free cash flow
-1,141.7
-1,660.08
-297.46
-585.16
Equity raised
-1,006.36
1,451.13
1,292.99
2,236.18
Investing
1.25
547.34
-37.56
101.64
Financing
392.14
115.3
523.88
1,003.58
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,754.67
453.69
1,481.85
2,756.24
