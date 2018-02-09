Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
502.17
731.47
378.94
932.38
yoy growth (%)
-31.34
93.03
-59.35
-45.57
Raw materials
-589.67
-1,505.36
-353.21
-1,475.22
As % of sales
117.42
205.79
93.21
158.22
Employee costs
-33.53
-33.53
-47.25
-44.08
As % of sales
6.67
4.58
12.46
4.72
Other costs
-106.28
-98.52
-119.39
-125.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.16
13.46
31.5
13.46
Operating profit
-227.31
-905.94
-140.91
-712.5
OPM
-45.26
-123.85
-37.18
-76.41
Depreciation
-59.81
-64.9
-61.87
-61.3
Interest expense
-393.89
-293.54
-317.91
-331.39
Other income
5.18
88.72
92.87
318.26
Profit before tax
-675.83
-1,175.66
-427.82
-786.93
Taxes
0
389.51
138.8
273.59
Tax rate
0
-33.13
-32.44
-34.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-675.83
-786.15
-289.02
-513.34
Exceptional items
0
-33.19
-32.71
-47.47
Net profit
-675.83
-819.34
-321.73
-560.81
yoy growth (%)
-17.51
154.66
-42.63
-1,910.23
NPM
-134.58
-112.01
-84.9
-60.14
