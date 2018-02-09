iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.9
(-5.26%)
Feb 9, 2018

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

502.17

731.47

378.94

932.38

yoy growth (%)

-31.34

93.03

-59.35

-45.57

Raw materials

-589.67

-1,505.36

-353.21

-1,475.22

As % of sales

117.42

205.79

93.21

158.22

Employee costs

-33.53

-33.53

-47.25

-44.08

As % of sales

6.67

4.58

12.46

4.72

Other costs

-106.28

-98.52

-119.39

-125.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.16

13.46

31.5

13.46

Operating profit

-227.31

-905.94

-140.91

-712.5

OPM

-45.26

-123.85

-37.18

-76.41

Depreciation

-59.81

-64.9

-61.87

-61.3

Interest expense

-393.89

-293.54

-317.91

-331.39

Other income

5.18

88.72

92.87

318.26

Profit before tax

-675.83

-1,175.66

-427.82

-786.93

Taxes

0

389.51

138.8

273.59

Tax rate

0

-33.13

-32.44

-34.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-675.83

-786.15

-289.02

-513.34

Exceptional items

0

-33.19

-32.71

-47.47

Net profit

-675.83

-819.34

-321.73

-560.81

yoy growth (%)

-17.51

154.66

-42.63

-1,910.23

NPM

-134.58

-112.01

-84.9

-60.14

