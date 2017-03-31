To the Members of Gujarat NRE Coke Limited

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Gujarat NRE Coke Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2017, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of cash flows and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "standalone Ind AS financial statements").

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Basis of Qualified Opinion

The company has incurred a net loss during the year ended March 31, 2017 and the current liabilities of the company as on 31.03.2017 are more than its current assets.

The company has filed petition before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata Bench u/s 10(1) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 to initiate corporate insolvency resolution process, on the basis of resolution passed by the Board of Directors on 21.03.2017 to this effect. The application for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process has been admitted along with the proposal, appointing an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) by the NCLT, Kolkata vide order dated 07.04.2017. Further Mr. Sumit Binani was confirmed as the Resolution Professional by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) at their meeting held on 5th May 2017.

This indicates the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the companys ability to continue as a going concern in the absence of any financial support from the Promoters and Bankers. However, the financial statements of the company have been prepared on a going concern basis.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS, of the financial position of the Company as at 31 March, 2017, and its financial performance including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Other Matters

The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2016 and the transition date opening balance sheet as at 1st April 2015 included in these standalone Ind AS financial statements, are based on the previously issued statutory financial statements prepared in accordance with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006 audited by N.C.Banerjee & Co. (Previous Auditor) and their report for the year ended 31st March 2016 and 31st March 2015 dated 29th May 2016 and 25th May 2015 respectively, expressed an unmodified opinion on those standalone financial statements and have been restated to comply with Ind AS. Adjustments made to the previously issued said statutory financial information for the differences in the accounting principles adopted by the Company on transition to the Ind AS have been audited by us. Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure-A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, the statement of cash flows and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rule issued thereunder;

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

(g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements Refer Note 35 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

ii. the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts Refer Note 39 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; and

iv. the Company has provided requisite disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as to holdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes as defined in the Notification S.O. 3407(E) dated 8thNovember, 2016 of the Ministry of Finance, during the period from 8th November 2016 to 30th December 2016. Based on audit procedures and relying on management representation we report that the disclosures are in accordance with the books of accounts maintained by the Company and as produced to us by the Management. Refer Note 44 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

For NANDY HALDER & GANGULI Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 302017E) R. P. NANDY Kolkata Partner 30 May, 2017 Membership No. 051027

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd. on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2017.

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(ii) During the year inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. We were explained that the discrepancies noticed during the physical verification of inventories were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(iii) The Company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, LLPs or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, sub-clauses (a), (b) and (c) of clause (iii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public hence this clause is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company as prescribed by the central government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed cost records have been maintained. We have, however, not carried out a detailed examination of such records, nor are we required to do so, with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the company has been generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, duty of excise, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2017 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable during the year except:

a. Income Tax Rs. 4.12 crores

b. VAT Rs 6.84 Crores

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no dues of income tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except the following:

(Rs. Crores) Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending (in Crores) Income Tax Act, 1961 Regular Assessment 149 A.Y.- 2010-11, 2012-13, 2013-14, CIT (Appeals)/ITAT Finance Act, 1994 (Act 32 of 1994) Service Tax 1.19 2010-11 CESTAT 1.42 2011-12 CESTAT 0.01 2012-13 CESTAT 0.52 2013-14 CESTAT 0.04 2013-14 Commissioner (Appeals) 0.81 2014-15 CESTAT 0.02 2014-15 Commissioner (Appeals) 3.48 2015-16 Commissioner The Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty 12.64 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11,2014-15 CESTAT The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 0.27 2010-11 Additional. Comm. 0.44 2011-12 Joint Commissioner 0.83 2012-13 CESTAT 0.01 2012-13 Superintendent CE 3.46 2013-14 CESTAT 3.47 2015-16 Commissioner

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings to financial institutions, banks and dues to debenture holders, the details of which are given below:

(Rs. In Crores) Particulars Delays upto 30 days 31-90 days 91-180 days Beyond 180 days Total Amount Letter of Credit/Bill Discounting/ Installments/Overdrawings 1.85 34.92 64.91 420.92 522.60 Interest 30.03 80.44 75.36 248.83 434.66

(ix) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which they were raised.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(xi) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has complied with Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 in making preferential allotment and private placement of shares during the year and the amounts raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

For NANDY HALDER & GANGULI Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 302017E) R. P. NANDY Kolkata Partner 30 May, 2017 Membership No. 051027

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Gujarat NRE Coke Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2017, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.