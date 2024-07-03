Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹7,263.35
Prev. Close₹7,263.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹113.46
Day's High₹7,275.75
Day's Low₹7,138.7
52 Week's High₹9,721.05
52 Week's Low₹4,734.05
Book Value₹-20.04
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,303.17
P/E300.58
EPS24.2
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.34
-13.4
2.93
17.47
Net Worth
-10.74
-12.8
3.53
18.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.19
0.02
-0.35
5.21
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-21.58
-22.53
-23.85
-25.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-59.44
-48.44
-639.14
-258.16
Depreciation
-2.11
-2.49
-14.96
-14.99
Tax paid
12.75
-28.32
186.47
5.21
Working capital
-51.52
161.2
-531.86
-216.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-32.21
-92.03
126.55
547.08
EBIT growth
2.67
-95.74
146.83
-2,180.53
Net profit growth
-48.29
-83.01
78.54
-3,953.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.65
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
458.25
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,441.25
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.6
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Nominee (Govt)
Swapna Bhattacharya
Independent Director
Sohanlal Kadel
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Atul Bhatt
Managing Director
Deb Kalyan Mohanty
Nominee
A.K. Saxena
Independent Director
M Saravanan.
Independent Director
T N Sarasu
Independent Director
Sidharth Shambhu.
Nominee (LIC)
Tapas Ranjan Mallick
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd
Summary
Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd was incorporated in the year 1918. The Company is one of the oldest iron ore mining companies in India. The company engages in mining and producing iron ore and manganese ore. They also produce sponge iron. Their mines are located around Barbil in Keonjhar district of Orissa. The company is a subsidiary of Eastern Investments Ltd.The Company operates 6 Iron Ore and Manganese Ore mining leases at Barbil in Keonjhar Dist. of Odisha, namely Dalki Manganese Mines, Kolha Roida Iron & Manganese mines, Thakurani Iron and Manganese Mines, Belkundi Iron and Manganese Mines, Bagiaburu Iron Mines and Bhadrasahi Iron and Manganese Mines. It has a joint venture in the name and style of East India Minerals Ltd (EIML) with stake of 26%. Initially, the company was under the Bird Group of companies in 1980. The Bird Group of Companies was nationalized by the Government of India. Consequent upon such nationalization of the Undertaking, the shares held by the said company in twenty one companies were transferred in the name of the President of India. After the company came under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, the Government extended financial support to the company in the Development of Mines, Clearing outstanding dues, Creating facilities for sizing iron ore and Replacement of old/ worn out equipment and providing new equipment. In the year 1992, the company set up a joint venture company, namely East India Minerals Ltd for production of sp
Read More
The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7171.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd is ₹4303.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd is 300.58 and -362.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd is ₹4734.05 and ₹9721.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.10%, 3 Years at 45.38%, 1 Year at -0.29%, 6 Month at -1.14%, 3 Month at -19.07% and 1 Month at -7.03%.
