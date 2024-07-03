iifl-logo-icon 1
Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd Share Price

7,171.95
(-1.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:54:30 AM

  • Open7,263.35
  • Day's High7,275.75
  • 52 Wk High9,721.05
  • Prev. Close7,263.35
  • Day's Low7,138.7
  • 52 Wk Low 4,734.05
  • Turnover (lac)113.46
  • P/E300.58
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-20.04
  • EPS24.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,303.17
  • Div. Yield0
Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

7,263.35

Prev. Close

7,263.35

Turnover(Lac.)

113.46

Day's High

7,275.75

Day's Low

7,138.7

52 Week's High

9,721.05

52 Week's Low

4,734.05

Book Value

-20.04

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,303.17

P/E

300.58

EPS

24.2

Divi. Yield

0

Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd Corporate Action

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Dec, 2024

arrow

Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Demat Account

Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:16 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.01%

Non-Promoter- 12.93%

Institutions: 12.93%

Non-Institutions: 37.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.34

-13.4

2.93

17.47

Net Worth

-10.74

-12.8

3.53

18.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.19

0.02

-0.35

5.21

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-21.58

-22.53

-23.85

-25.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-59.44

-48.44

-639.14

-258.16

Depreciation

-2.11

-2.49

-14.96

-14.99

Tax paid

12.75

-28.32

186.47

5.21

Working capital

-51.52

161.2

-531.86

-216.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-32.21

-92.03

126.55

547.08

EBIT growth

2.67

-95.74

146.83

-2,180.53

Net profit growth

-48.29

-83.01

78.54

-3,953.53

Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

458.25

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,441.25

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

397.6

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Nominee (Govt)

Swapna Bhattacharya

Independent Director

Sohanlal Kadel

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Atul Bhatt

Managing Director

Deb Kalyan Mohanty

Nominee

A.K. Saxena

Independent Director

M Saravanan.

Independent Director

T N Sarasu

Independent Director

Sidharth Shambhu.

Nominee (LIC)

Tapas Ranjan Mallick

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd

Summary

Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd was incorporated in the year 1918. The Company is one of the oldest iron ore mining companies in India. The company engages in mining and producing iron ore and manganese ore. They also produce sponge iron. Their mines are located around Barbil in Keonjhar district of Orissa. The company is a subsidiary of Eastern Investments Ltd.The Company operates 6 Iron Ore and Manganese Ore mining leases at Barbil in Keonjhar Dist. of Odisha, namely Dalki Manganese Mines, Kolha Roida Iron & Manganese mines, Thakurani Iron and Manganese Mines, Belkundi Iron and Manganese Mines, Bagiaburu Iron Mines and Bhadrasahi Iron and Manganese Mines. It has a joint venture in the name and style of East India Minerals Ltd (EIML) with stake of 26%. Initially, the company was under the Bird Group of companies in 1980. The Bird Group of Companies was nationalized by the Government of India. Consequent upon such nationalization of the Undertaking, the shares held by the said company in twenty one companies were transferred in the name of the President of India. After the company came under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, the Government extended financial support to the company in the Development of Mines, Clearing outstanding dues, Creating facilities for sizing iron ore and Replacement of old/ worn out equipment and providing new equipment. In the year 1992, the company set up a joint venture company, namely East India Minerals Ltd for production of sp
Company FAQs

What is the Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd share price today?

The Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7171.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd is ₹4303.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd is 300.58 and -362.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd is ₹4734.05 and ₹9721.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd?

Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.10%, 3 Years at 45.38%, 1 Year at -0.29%, 6 Month at -1.14%, 3 Month at -19.07% and 1 Month at -7.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.01 %
Institutions - 12.93 %
Public - 37.06 %

