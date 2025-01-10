Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.34
-13.4
2.93
17.47
Net Worth
-10.74
-12.8
3.53
18.07
Minority Interest
Debt
8.77
182.37
333.36
312.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.55
2.38
Total Liabilities
-1.97
169.57
337.44
332.53
Fixed Assets
28.14
32.4
34.67
28.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
187.11
178.98
168.92
171.67
Networking Capital
-241.97
-121.52
-28.81
21.46
Inventories
23.78
21.82
21.35
28.03
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
77.94
82.31
78.77
78.84
Sundry Creditors
-2.23
-3.19
-10.77
-3.39
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-341.47
-222.47
-118.17
-82.02
Cash
24.72
79.68
162.64
110.95
Total Assets
-1.97
169.56
337.44
332.52
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.