Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd Balance Sheet

6,576.3
(-3.73%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.34

-13.4

2.93

17.47

Net Worth

-10.74

-12.8

3.53

18.07

Minority Interest

Debt

8.77

182.37

333.36

312.08

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.55

2.38

Total Liabilities

-1.97

169.57

337.44

332.53

Fixed Assets

28.14

32.4

34.67

28.42

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

187.11

178.98

168.92

171.67

Networking Capital

-241.97

-121.52

-28.81

21.46

Inventories

23.78

21.82

21.35

28.03

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

77.94

82.31

78.77

78.84

Sundry Creditors

-2.23

-3.19

-10.77

-3.39

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-341.47

-222.47

-118.17

-82.02

Cash

24.72

79.68

162.64

110.95

Total Assets

-1.97

169.56

337.44

332.52

