Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-59.44
-48.44
-639.14
-258.16
Depreciation
-2.11
-2.49
-14.96
-14.99
Tax paid
12.75
-28.32
186.47
5.21
Working capital
-51.52
161.2
-531.86
-216.28
Other operating items
Operating
-100.32
81.93
-999.49
-484.23
Capital expenditure
-4.38
0.03
0.49
1.82
Free cash flow
-104.7
81.96
-999
-482.4
Equity raised
113.6
267.49
1,172.33
1,679.53
Investing
0
0
0
-2.82
Financing
157.08
433.01
163.15
40.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
165.97
782.46
336.47
1,234.45
