Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7,077.45
(-2.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Orissa Minerals FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-59.44

-48.44

-639.14

-258.16

Depreciation

-2.11

-2.49

-14.96

-14.99

Tax paid

12.75

-28.32

186.47

5.21

Working capital

-51.52

161.2

-531.86

-216.28

Other operating items

Operating

-100.32

81.93

-999.49

-484.23

Capital expenditure

-4.38

0.03

0.49

1.82

Free cash flow

-104.7

81.96

-999

-482.4

Equity raised

113.6

267.49

1,172.33

1,679.53

Investing

0

0

0

-2.82

Financing

157.08

433.01

163.15

40.14

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

165.97

782.46

336.47

1,234.45

