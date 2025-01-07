Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.19
0.02
-0.35
5.21
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-21.58
-22.53
-23.85
-25.02
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-14.58
-31.13
-649.63
-277.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-36.35
-53.64
-673.84
-297.42
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
-2.11
-2.49
-14.96
-14.99
Interest expense
-31.73
-21.45
-4.28
-0.96
Other income
10.75
29.14
53.94
55.22
Profit before tax
-59.44
-48.44
-639.14
-258.16
Taxes
12.75
-28.32
186.47
5.21
Tax rate
-21.45
58.47
-29.17
-2.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-46.68
-76.76
-452.66
-252.95
Exceptional items
7.03
0.07
1.03
0
Net profit
-39.65
-76.69
-451.63
-252.95
yoy growth (%)
-48.29
-83.01
78.54
-3,953.53
NPM
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.