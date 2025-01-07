iifl-logo-icon 1
Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7,100.1
(0.32%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.19

0.02

-0.35

5.21

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-21.58

-22.53

-23.85

-25.02

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-14.58

-31.13

-649.63

-277.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-36.35

-53.64

-673.84

-297.42

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

-2.11

-2.49

-14.96

-14.99

Interest expense

-31.73

-21.45

-4.28

-0.96

Other income

10.75

29.14

53.94

55.22

Profit before tax

-59.44

-48.44

-639.14

-258.16

Taxes

12.75

-28.32

186.47

5.21

Tax rate

-21.45

58.47

-29.17

-2.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-46.68

-76.76

-452.66

-252.95

Exceptional items

7.03

0.07

1.03

0

Net profit

-39.65

-76.69

-451.63

-252.95

yoy growth (%)

-48.29

-83.01

78.54

-3,953.53

NPM

0

0

0

0

