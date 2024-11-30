iifl-logo-icon 1
Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd Board Meeting

6,376.45
(0.35%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Orissa Minerals CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Nov 202428 Nov 2024
ORISSA MINERALS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024)
Board Meeting20 Nov 202413 Nov 2024
Quarterly Results. ORISSA MINERALS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Quarterly Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024)
Board Meeting23 Sep 202416 Sep 2024
ORISSA MINERALS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
ORISSA MINERALS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
ORISSA MINERALS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Approve Financial Results for the FY 2023-24. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
Audited Results Outcome Board Meeting Outcome Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
ORISSA MINERALS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.02.2024)

