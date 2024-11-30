|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Nov 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|ORISSA MINERALS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Nov 2024
|13 Nov 2024
|Quarterly Results. ORISSA MINERALS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Quarterly Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|ORISSA MINERALS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|ORISSA MINERALS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|ORISSA MINERALS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Approve Financial Results for the FY 2023-24. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Audited Results Outcome Board Meeting Outcome Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|ORISSA MINERALS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.02.2024)
