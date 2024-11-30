Board Meeting 30 Nov 2024 28 Nov 2024

ORISSA MINERALS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Nov 2024 13 Nov 2024

Quarterly Results. ORISSA MINERALS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Quarterly Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Sep 2024 16 Sep 2024

ORISSA MINERALS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/10/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

ORISSA MINERALS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

ORISSA MINERALS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Approve Financial Results for the FY 2023-24. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

Audited Results Outcome Board Meeting Outcome Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024