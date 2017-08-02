To

The Members of

The Orissa Minerals Development Company Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s. The Orissa Minerals Development Company Limited ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), statement of changes in Equity and statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies ( Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and the Loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) of India together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

i. Reference is invited to the Note No. 28 and note no. 5 of Segment Reporting wherein it has been stated that Pursuant to the Judgement of Honble Supreme Court dated

02.08.2017, Dy. Director of Mines, Odisha had issued different demand notices dated

02.09.2017, 23.10.2017 & 13.12.2017 to OMDC for OMDC Leases and to BPMEL for BPMEL Leases towards compensation. The amount of Demand for OMDC Leases is Rs. 70218.46 Lacs and for BPMEL Leases is Rs. 86157.12 Lacs, totalling Rs. 156375.58 Lacs towards EC, FC and MP/CTO. OMDC had been operating BPMEL Leases backed by Power of Attorney to sign and execute all mining leases and other mineral concessions from time to time. OMDC has paid the compensation of OMDC Leases of Rs.87622.10 Lakhs towards OMDC Leases (Rs. 1479.68 Lakhs on 29.12.2017, Rs. 13093.47 Lakhs on 16.11.2018, Rs. 693.45 Lakhs on 30.01.2019, Rs. 40000.00 Lakhs on 01.03.2019, Rs. 100 Lakhs on 20.09.2019 and Rs. 32255.50 Lakhs on 03.10.2019) in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 out

of its own fund of Rs.56622.10 Lac and borrowed fund from Bank Rs.31000.00 Lac . OMDC has paid a sum of Rs. 2715.14 Lakhs (Rs. 2515.14 Lakhs on 29.12.2017 and Rs. 200.00 Lakhs on 16.11.2018) towards BPMEL Leases under protest. The remaining amount of compensation including interest upto 31.03.2023 against BPMEL Leases

amounting Rs. 186061.84 Lac are shown under Contingent Liability.

ii. The mine stock has been assessed by a third party, Superintendence Co. of India (P) Ltd. for qualitative and quantitative verification as on 31.03.2023. The certificate of the said third party mentions in a note that for the old stack No.124 which is located at Thakurani

Iron Ore Mines, was lying along the rail track at No.2 siding earlier and a platform along the rail track had been prepared by SE Railway by using the mixed iron ore of the same stack lying along the rail track. The stack could not be assessed as the iron ore has been mixed up with other waste within the platform. Assessment can be done after retrieving, screening and stacking of ore from the platform.

The total quantity in the same stake was 18744.124 MT as per physical verification report for 2015-16. The identified stock in 2022-23 by the third party is 1742.98 MT. Management has considered the stock lying under the platform for valuation. SE Railway has issued circular dated 27/10/17 by virtue of which the rights and powers to permit the use of the Railway Siding for the traffic of any person and to work such traffic over this siding has been withdrawn.

iii. Reference is invited to the Note 39 to the Standalone Financial Statements. Mining operation of the Company is continued to remain suspended due to non-renewal of the

leases and non-receipt of requisite clearances from the Government of Odisha and the Central Government. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty to resume the mining operations. These standalone financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis mainly for the initiative taken by the Companys management for opening of the mines and resumption of mining operations.

Our opinion is not modified on account of above matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in

forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report. Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the "Annual Report" (as defined in CAS 720), but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and the other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards

specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making

judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to

influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs), we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one

resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw

attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities within the Company to express an opinion on the standalone financial statement. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of such entities included in the standalone financial statements of which we are the independent auditors.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating

the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the company and such other entities included in the standalone financial statements of which we are the independent auditors, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including

any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence; and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and

where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act 2013, we give in Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. We have complied with the Directions and Sub-Direction given by the Comptroller & Auditor General of India under section 143(5) of the Act while conducting the audit, and on the basis of information and explanations given to us in this regard by the Company, we give in

Annexure B to this report, a statement on the matters specified in such Directions and Sub-Directions.

3. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind-AS financial statements comply with the Indian

Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. The provisions of section 164(2) are not applicable to the Company as it is a Government

Company.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we refer to our separate report in

Annexure C; and

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

• The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 36 to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

• The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

For O. M. Kejriwal & Co. Chartered Accountants

FRN No.314144E Sd/-

(CA Swati Kejriwal) Partner

Place: Bhubaneswar M. No.067891 Date: 07.07.2023 UDIN: 23067891BGYBUC3272

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

REPORT

To the Members of The Orissa Minerals Development Company Limited

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under head Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Auditors Report of even date]

1.

a. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b. The fixed assets of the Company have been physically verified by the management during the year and discrepancies noticed during the course of physical verification have been duly

adjusted in the accounts. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. Physical verification of fixed assets has been conducted as on 31.03.2023.

c. The title deeds of immovable properties including leasehold were made available for our examination,

• Out of 263.237 acres land OMDC owns 59.395 acres (freehold 3.023 acre leasehold 56.372 acre), 196.539 acres land in the name of BPMEL, 3.91 acres in the name of Bird & Co and 3.393 acres as encroachment.

• Registration of the building of HO located at AG-104, 2nd Floor, Sourav Abasan, Sector-II, Salt Lake City, Kolkata 700 091 which is not yet completed.

d. As per the information the management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals.

e. Valuation of inventory has been done based on cost or net realizable value (Average Sales Price

as per Indian Bureau of Mines) whichever is lower.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act 2013. Accordingly,

the provision of clauses 3(iii) (a), (b) and (c) of the order is not applicable to the companies and hence not commented upon.

2. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loan and given guarantee and security to any companies, as such the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 not applicable.

3. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

4. The Central Government of India has prescribed maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act for the products of the company. However, as the turnover of such products is lower than the prescribed threshold limits, in our opinion, maintenance of cost records is not applicable.

5. .

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is not paying regular dues regarding the undisputed statutory dues including Income-tax, Sales-tax, Provident Fund, Service tax, Goods and Service Tax, Duty of customs, Duty of excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the

appropriate authorities. The details are as follows:

Name of the Statutory dues Amount in (Rs.) outstanding as on 31.03.2023 Employee Pension fund 66,928 Employee Provident Fund 66,98,164 Superannuation Fund 68,45,089 Professional Tax 1,85,250 Tax Deducted at Source 9,29,444 Goods & Service Tax (RCM) 39,55,250.8 GST TDS 90,952 Tax Collected at Source (Sales) 7,02,003

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of dues of sales-tax, service tax, duty of excise and value added tax as at 31st March 2023 which have not been deposited on account of disputes, are as follows-

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs in Lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending The Central Sales Tax Act,1956 Central Sales Tax 4.44 2003-04 Sales Tax Tribunal Odisha Value Added Tax Act, 2004 VAT 2.45 2005-06 Odisha High Court Odisha Entry Tax Act, 1999 Entry Tax 11.77 2005-06 Odisha High Court Odisha Entry Tax Act, 1999 Entry Tax 1.26 2006-07 Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Appeal) Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 6.29 2012-13 Commissioner of Service Tax (Appeal)

6. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings.

7. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has neither raised any money by public issues of shares or debentures.

8. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and information and explanations given to us, we have not come across any instances of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been informed of any such case by the management.

9. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act are not applicable to the Company.

10. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company, the Nidhi rules 2014 are not applicable to it. The provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

11. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the requirements of sections 177 and 188 of the Act is not applicable to this Company.

12. According to information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company has not made a preferential allotment/ private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review, and hence, reporting requirements under clause 3(xiv) of the order are not applicable to the Company and not commented upon.

13. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we have not come across any instances where the Company has entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

14. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the

Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

15. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management Company has incurred cash losses for Rs. 2395.07 lakhs in the F.Y. 22-23.

16. This clause is not applicable because, the statutory auditor has not given resignation during the year.

17. On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report.

18. Mining operation of the Company is continued to remain suspended due to non-renewal of the leases and non-receipt of requisite clearances from the Government of Odisha and the Central Government. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty to resume the mining operations. Therefore, in such circumstances, there is a reasonable doubt

that the company may not be capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the balance sheet date as and when they fall due within a period of 1 year from the balance sheet date.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us the Company is not earning any profit during the last 3 Financial Year, hence sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 related CSR expenditure is not applicable to the company.

20. This CARO based on the standalone financial statements of the Company, hence the clause is not applicable.

For O. M. Kejriwal & Co.

Chartered Accountants FRN No.314144E

Sd/-

(CA Swati Kejriwal)

Partner Place: Bhubaneswar M. No.067891 Date: 07.07.2023 UDIN: 23067891BGYBUC3272

ANNEXURE B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Directions by the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (C&AG) under section 143(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the Financial Year 2022-23

1. Whether the Company has system in place to process all the accounting transactions through

IT system? If yes, the implication of processing of accounting transactions outside IT system on the integrity of the accounts along with the financial implications, if any may be stated.

Yes, all the accounting transactions are accounted for through IT System. However, as explained to us, there are operations/transactions which takes place outside the system but have a bearing on the accounts of the Company.

As per past practice, all transactions are manually entered in the software which maintains regular books of account.

As per existing practice, there are chances of some aforesaid transactions being missed to be accounted as the flow of accounting transactions are not automated at the point of generation of transaction. The financial implications of transactions outside the IT system are unascertainable.

2. Whether there is any restructuring of an existing loan or cases of waiver/write off of debts/loans/interest etc. made by a lender to the company due to the companys inability to repay the loan? If yes, the financial impact may be stated. Whether such cases are properly accounted for? (In case, lender is a government company, then this direction is also applicable for statutory auditor of lender company).

To the best of our knowledge and according to the explanations and information given to us, there are no cases of waiver/write off of debts/loans/interest etc. or any restructuring of an existing loan during the period under audit.

3. Whether funds (grants/subsidy etc.) received/receivable for specific schemes from Central/State Government or its agencies were properly accounted for/utilized as per its term and conditions? List the cases of deviation.

As explained to us and on the basis of information available, the Company has not received any

funds from Central/State agencies.

For O. M. Kejriwal & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN No.314144E

Sd/-

(CA Swati Kejriwal)

Partner Place: Bhubaneswar M. No.067891

Date: 07.07.2023 UDIN: 23067891BGYBUC3272

ANNEXURE- C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

REPORT

To

The Members of

The Orissa Minerals Development Company Limited

[Referred to in paragraph 3 (f) under head Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Auditors Report of even date]

Report on the Internal Financial Control under Clause (i) of Sub sections 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of The Orissa Minerals

Development Company Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Control

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial

Controls based on the internal control over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate Internal Financial Controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls system over Financial Reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting included obtaining an

understanding of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls system over Financial Reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statement for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. Pertain to the maintenance of the records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that the transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statement in accordance with generally accepted

accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditure of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statement.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting

Because of inherent limitation of internal financial control over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due

to errors or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluations of the internal financial control over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2022, based on the internal control over financial reporting

criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For O. M. Kejriwal & Co.

Chartered Accountants FRN No.314144E

Sd/-

(CA Swati Kejriwal)