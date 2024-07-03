iifl-logo-icon 1
20 Microns Ltd Share Price

247.97
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:19:54 AM

  Open261
  Day's High263
  52 Wk High348
  Prev. Close261.03
  Day's Low247.97
  52 Wk Low 132
  Turnover (lac)226.89
  P/E17.19
  Face Value5
  Book Value100.56
  EPS15.22
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)875
  Div. Yield0.48
20 Microns Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

261

Prev. Close

261.03

Turnover(Lac.)

226.89

Day's High

263

Day's Low

247.97

52 Week's High

348

52 Week's Low

132

Book Value

100.56

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

875

P/E

17.19

EPS

15.22

Divi. Yield

0.48

20 Microns Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 May, 2024

11 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.25

Record Date: 12 Jul, 2024

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Microns Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

20 Microns Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:41 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.51%

Foreign: 24.51%

Indian: 20.48%

Non-Promoter- 1.03%

Institutions: 1.02%

Non-Institutions: 53.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

20 Microns Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.64

17.64

17.64

17.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

305.63

251.95

215.88

181.46

Net Worth

323.27

269.59

233.52

199.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

517.12

432.37

490.05

385.15

yoy growth (%)

19.6

-11.76

27.23

7.36

Raw materials

-267.1

-227.93

-267.62

-178.63

As % of sales

51.65

52.71

54.61

46.38

Employee costs

-39.44

-30.75

-40.99

-36.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

42.07

20.77

35.14

25.3

Depreciation

-11.8

-11.78

-11.18

-9.1

Tax paid

-11.2

1.67

-10.17

-7.91

Working capital

22.73

-0.54

25.59

-2.86

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.6

-11.76

27.23

7.36

Op profit growth

30.82

-14.17

12.62

7.57

EBIT growth

35.66

-19.86

18.34

10.99

Net profit growth

37.49

-10.07

57.21

20.67

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

777.49

701.69

613.2

483.53

529.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

777.49

701.69

613.2

483.53

529.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.66

3.02

2.17

2.56

2.66

20 Microns Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

458.25

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,441.25

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

397.6

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT 20 Microns Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajesh C. Parikh

Managing Director & CEO

Atil C Parikh

Independent Director

Ram A Devidayal

Independent Director

Atul Patel

Independent Director

Ajay Ranka

Whole-time Director

Sejal R Parikh

Independent Director

Jaideep B Verma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Komal Pandey

Independent Director

S Sivaram

Independent Director

DUKHABANDHU RATH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by 20 Microns Ltd

Summary

20 Microns Limited was incorporated on June 29, 1987 as a private limited company with the name 20 Microns Private Limited. On January 17, 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to 20 Microns Limited.The Company is Indias largest producer of white minerals offering innovative products in the field of Functional fillers, Extenders and Speciality chemicals. The Company is engaged in Business of Industrial Micronised Minerals and Speciality Chemicals.. The companys white minerals are used in paint and powder coating, plastic, textiles, rubber, paper textiles and sealants industry.The company is a multi-product company catering to a cross section of industry across the globe. With the best manufacturing practices and state-of-the-art R&D center, the international business forms one-fourth of the companys business with a strong presence in more than 47 countries across Europe, Africa, Australia and Asia Pacific.The company was promoted by Bhanubhai B. Patel, Anant K. Kamdar & Chandresh S. Parikh. They were the Pioneer in the Mineral Industry and established themselves as one of the top five Mineral manufacturers in India.In October 4, 1988, the company commenced their commercial operations by setting an industrial unit at Waghodia, Gujarat with and annual capacity of 2,400 MT. Also, they ventured into Micronised Minerals for Paints. In the year 1990, the company made investment for expanding the Micronising process and R&D facilities
Company FAQs

What is the 20 Microns Ltd share price today?

The 20 Microns Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹247.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of 20 Microns Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 20 Microns Ltd is ₹875.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of 20 Microns Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of 20 Microns Ltd is 17.19 and 2.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of 20 Microns Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 20 Microns Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 20 Microns Ltd is ₹132 and ₹348 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of 20 Microns Ltd?

20 Microns Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.42%, 3 Years at 61.39%, 1 Year at 45.62%, 6 Month at 14.59%, 3 Month at -8.33% and 1 Month at 1.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of 20 Microns Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of 20 Microns Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.99 %
Institutions - 1.02 %
Public - 53.98 %

