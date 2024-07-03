SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹261
Prev. Close₹261.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹226.89
Day's High₹263
Day's Low₹247.97
52 Week's High₹348
52 Week's Low₹132
Book Value₹100.56
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)875
P/E17.19
EPS15.22
Divi. Yield0.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.64
17.64
17.64
17.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
305.63
251.95
215.88
181.46
Net Worth
323.27
269.59
233.52
199.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
517.12
432.37
490.05
385.15
yoy growth (%)
19.6
-11.76
27.23
7.36
Raw materials
-267.1
-227.93
-267.62
-178.63
As % of sales
51.65
52.71
54.61
46.38
Employee costs
-39.44
-30.75
-40.99
-36.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
42.07
20.77
35.14
25.3
Depreciation
-11.8
-11.78
-11.18
-9.1
Tax paid
-11.2
1.67
-10.17
-7.91
Working capital
22.73
-0.54
25.59
-2.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.6
-11.76
27.23
7.36
Op profit growth
30.82
-14.17
12.62
7.57
EBIT growth
35.66
-19.86
18.34
10.99
Net profit growth
37.49
-10.07
57.21
20.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
777.49
701.69
613.2
483.53
529.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
777.49
701.69
613.2
483.53
529.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.66
3.02
2.17
2.56
2.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.65
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
458.25
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,441.25
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.6
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajesh C. Parikh
Managing Director & CEO
Atil C Parikh
Independent Director
Ram A Devidayal
Independent Director
Atul Patel
Independent Director
Ajay Ranka
Whole-time Director
Sejal R Parikh
Independent Director
Jaideep B Verma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Komal Pandey
Independent Director
S Sivaram
Independent Director
DUKHABANDHU RATH
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
20 Microns Limited was incorporated on June 29, 1987 as a private limited company with the name 20 Microns Private Limited. On January 17, 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to 20 Microns Limited.The Company is Indias largest producer of white minerals offering innovative products in the field of Functional fillers, Extenders and Speciality chemicals. The Company is engaged in Business of Industrial Micronised Minerals and Speciality Chemicals.. The companys white minerals are used in paint and powder coating, plastic, textiles, rubber, paper textiles and sealants industry.The company is a multi-product company catering to a cross section of industry across the globe. With the best manufacturing practices and state-of-the-art R&D center, the international business forms one-fourth of the companys business with a strong presence in more than 47 countries across Europe, Africa, Australia and Asia Pacific.The company was promoted by Bhanubhai B. Patel, Anant K. Kamdar & Chandresh S. Parikh. They were the Pioneer in the Mineral Industry and established themselves as one of the top five Mineral manufacturers in India.In October 4, 1988, the company commenced their commercial operations by setting an industrial unit at Waghodia, Gujarat with and annual capacity of 2,400 MT. Also, they ventured into Micronised Minerals for Paints. In the year 1990, the company made investment for expanding the Micronising process and R&D facilities
Read More
The 20 Microns Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹247.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 20 Microns Ltd is ₹875.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of 20 Microns Ltd is 17.19 and 2.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 20 Microns Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 20 Microns Ltd is ₹132 and ₹348 as of 06 Jan ‘25
20 Microns Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.42%, 3 Years at 61.39%, 1 Year at 45.62%, 6 Month at 14.59%, 3 Month at -8.33% and 1 Month at 1.38%.
