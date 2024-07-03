Summary

20 Microns Limited was incorporated on June 29, 1987 as a private limited company with the name 20 Microns Private Limited. On January 17, 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to 20 Microns Limited.The Company is Indias largest producer of white minerals offering innovative products in the field of Functional fillers, Extenders and Speciality chemicals. The Company is engaged in Business of Industrial Micronised Minerals and Speciality Chemicals.. The companys white minerals are used in paint and powder coating, plastic, textiles, rubber, paper textiles and sealants industry.The company is a multi-product company catering to a cross section of industry across the globe. With the best manufacturing practices and state-of-the-art R&D center, the international business forms one-fourth of the companys business with a strong presence in more than 47 countries across Europe, Africa, Australia and Asia Pacific.The company was promoted by Bhanubhai B. Patel, Anant K. Kamdar & Chandresh S. Parikh. They were the Pioneer in the Mineral Industry and established themselves as one of the top five Mineral manufacturers in India.In October 4, 1988, the company commenced their commercial operations by setting an industrial unit at Waghodia, Gujarat with and annual capacity of 2,400 MT. Also, they ventured into Micronised Minerals for Paints. In the year 1990, the company made investment for expanding the Micronising process and R&D facilities

Read More