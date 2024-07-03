20 Microns Ltd Summary

20 Microns Limited was incorporated on June 29, 1987 as a private limited company with the name 20 Microns Private Limited. On January 17, 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to 20 Microns Limited.The Company is Indias largest producer of white minerals offering innovative products in the field of Functional fillers, Extenders and Speciality chemicals. The Company is engaged in Business of Industrial Micronised Minerals and Speciality Chemicals.. The companys white minerals are used in paint and powder coating, plastic, textiles, rubber, paper textiles and sealants industry.The company is a multi-product company catering to a cross section of industry across the globe. With the best manufacturing practices and state-of-the-art R&D center, the international business forms one-fourth of the companys business with a strong presence in more than 47 countries across Europe, Africa, Australia and Asia Pacific.The company was promoted by Bhanubhai B. Patel, Anant K. Kamdar & Chandresh S. Parikh. They were the Pioneer in the Mineral Industry and established themselves as one of the top five Mineral manufacturers in India.In October 4, 1988, the company commenced their commercial operations by setting an industrial unit at Waghodia, Gujarat with and annual capacity of 2,400 MT. Also, they ventured into Micronised Minerals for Paints. In the year 1990, the company made investment for expanding the Micronising process and R&D facilities.In the year 1991, the company increased the production capacity to 17,000 TPA at Waghodia (Gujarat). In the year 1992, they acquired Dolomite Mines (Lease) at Chotta Udaipur (Gujarat). In the year 1994, they further increased the production capacity by 17,000 TPA at Waghodia in Gujarat. The company acquired mining lease of China Clay in Kutch district. In the year 1995, the company installed a new unit at Vadadla in Gujarat with the production capacity of 18,000 TPA. In the year 1996, they acquired the mining lease of Dolomite in Chotta Udaipur in Gujarat. During the year next year, they acquired Mining Lease for China Clay at Mamuara, Kutch (Gujarat). In the year 1998, they further acquired Mining Lease of Calcite in Sirohi District of Rajasthan. In the year 1999, the company introduced value added products for pigments replacement. Hi-tech Minerals Pvt Ltd, Fi-Microns & Minerals Pvt Ltd, Aric Industrial Products Pvt Ltd and Fi-Minerals Private Ltd were amalgamated with the company. The entire process of amalgamation was completed during 1998 and 2002. In the year 2003, B.B Parikh has disassociated from the company.In the year 2001, the company installed a new plant at Alwar in Rajasthan with the installed capacity of 6,000 TPA. In the year 2005, the company acquired land at Tirunelveli and set up a unit with a capacity of 10,000 metric tonnes per annum for manufacturing china clay. During the year 2007-08, the company increased the production capacity of Dry Ground Minerals by 6,000 MT to 67,600 MT. During the year 2008-09, the company increased the production capacity of Dry Ground Minerals and Speciality Chemicals by 1,800 MT and 750 MT respectively to 3,150 MT and 69,400 MT. In October 6, 2008, the company shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and the National Stock Exchange Ltd. In February 25, 2009, 20 Microns SDN BHD became a subsidiary of the company by virtue of allotment of 154,924 equity shares of MYR 1 each (constituting 99.9% of the total paid up capital of the said company) to the company.During the year 2009-10, the company increased the production capacity of Dry Ground Minerals, Wet Ground Minerals China Clay Hydrous and Speciality Chemicals by 11,100 MT, 7,200 MT and 4,350 MT respectively to 85,500 MT, 33,500 MT and 7,500 MT. In February 2010, the company acquired 20 Microns Nano Minerals Ltd, pursuant to which the said company became a subsidiary of the company.In 2011, the Company formed subsidiary in the name of 20 Microns FZE in Sharjah, FZE. In 2012-13, it invested total amount of Rs 72.32 Cr. to expand its micronized minerals and specialty chemical products totaling 89400 M.T.P.A. installing Jumbo mills at Alwar and Hosur and imported Wet grinding mill at Vadadla and calcined clay capacity by 16800 M.T.P.A. installing calciners and refined clay processing plants with 6000 M.T.P.A. for captive use at Bhuj & Tirunelvelly.In 2013, the Company ventured into retail space with Ayurvedic medicines for various ailments through 20 Microns Herbal. In 2015, it ventured into retailing of waterproofing construction chemicals forming 20 MCC division. Since 1st October, 2015 another landmark of the Company, was the innovation of Mirconsil 30C and NANOSIL which became special mineral additive for Construction activities by self curing internal plaster application, mixed with cement & sand during dry mix.In 2017, it ventured into retailing of mineral based agriculture additives forming MinFert Division. In 2018, a new subsidiary in the name of 20 Microns JSC was formed in Vietnam for manufacturing of Calcium Carbonate.In May 2021, the Company got into a strategic JV with the globally renowned German firm Dorfner Holding GmbH & Co. KG for the Colored Quartz Business under the brand Silicon.