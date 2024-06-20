In continuation of our letters dated May 6, 2024 and May 14, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on May 17, 2024, have considered and approved inter-alia the following:- Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024, along with Auditors Report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results. In this regard, please find enclosed: The other items as approved and recommended by Board of Directors is as per attached outcome. We request you to kindly arrange to take the above on records of the Exchange and acknowledge receipt thereof. We wish to inform you that the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the 20 Microns Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 19, 2024 at 11.00 AM through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means at the common venue at the Conference Room at 347, GIDC Industrial, WAGHODIA, Dist.: Vadodara - 391 760 to transact the business set-out in the Notice of the AGM dated May 17, 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we hereby submit the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 together with the Notice convening the 37th Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, July 19, 2024 at 11:00 AM through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.06.2024) With reference to subject matter and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part-A of Schedule-III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclosed herewith summary/outcome of 37th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company held on Friday, 19th July, 2024. at 11 am through VC/OAVM. The voting results will be declared and disseminated and will also be placed on website of the Company in due course. We request you to take on record and disseminate the same to the members (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024) Please find enclosed herewith combined scrutinizers report dated 19.07.2024 on remote e-voting as well as e-voting done at the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 19th July, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. we enclosed herewith Voting results of 37th Annual General Meeting held on 19th July, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)