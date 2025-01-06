iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

20 Microns Ltd Cash Flow Statement

247.97
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR 20 Microns Ltd

20 Microns FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

42.07

20.77

35.14

25.3

Depreciation

-11.8

-11.78

-11.18

-9.1

Tax paid

-11.2

1.67

-10.17

-7.91

Working capital

22.73

-0.54

25.59

-2.86

Other operating items

Operating

41.79

10.12

39.36

5.42

Capital expenditure

14.05

6.06

32.5

16.25

Free cash flow

55.84

16.18

71.86

21.67

Equity raised

366.47

314.76

245.93

201.57

Investing

11.99

3.27

-2.49

2.15

Financing

87.57

44.51

30.6

23.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.64

Net in cash

521.87

378.73

345.91

251.46

20 Microns : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR 20 Microns Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.