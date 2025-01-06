20 Microns Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
42.07
20.77
35.14
25.3
Depreciation
-11.8
-11.78
-11.18
-9.1
Tax paid
-11.2
1.67
-10.17
-7.91
Working capital
22.73
-0.54
25.59
-2.86
Other operating items
Operating
41.79
10.12
39.36
5.42
Capital expenditure
14.05
6.06
32.5
16.25
Free cash flow
55.84
16.18
71.86
21.67
Equity raised
366.47
314.76
245.93
201.57
Investing
11.99
3.27
-2.49
2.15
Financing
87.57
44.51
30.6
23.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.64
Net in cash
521.87
378.73
345.91
251.46
No Record Found
